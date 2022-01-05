It seems like it was just yesterday that we got tired of England and its king, boated to New England, and formed our own country. So why is there a seemingly monarchical pull by politicians and so many citizens?
I’ve ranted before about a President using executive orders. It would serve our government–and country–well to scrap them. Anyone who has read the Constitution of the United States should know the appropriate role of the executive branch.
Then again, many elected politicians, from local to state to federal representatives, don’t even seem to grasp that the goals of our nation are listed first–as contained in the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution.
Think of how many wonks have rationalized the violence in our streets and the looting of businesses, despite the Preamble mentioning that “insuring domestic tranquility” is an end of government. James Madison, check your voicemail: As the “father of the Constitution,” your masterpiece can’t seem to be assimilated by our leaders.
But I digress. The main reason for feeling antagonism toward executive orders is because it puts one person, the President, in charge of all decision making. And the reason that’s wrong is because the presidency is not the priority Congress is, according to the Constitution.
Article I, Section 1 of that document says, “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States.” That means all laws should be enacted by the House and the Senate–not the executive branch.
Congress is mentioned first in the Constitution for a reason. We’re to put legislation in the hands of 535 individuals rather than in the hands of one. To do otherwise is simply a form of watery Caesarism.
Presidents have veto power, but Congress has the power to override a veto. This is exactly how things should be in a representative republic. Ending executive orders is a step in the right direction to prevent presidential hubris.
However, the far left in Congress is planning to usurp the proper procedure for legislation. Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has said her caucus will release a plan so that Biden can act alone to pass his Build Back Better plan. Well.
Does anybody else remember when Democrats called a Republican president such things as a demagogue, fascist, and oppressor whenever he did anything on his own via executive orders? I thought so.
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has been demonized by his party for not voting to pass Biden’s agenda, ironically holds similar positions to what Biden did when he was in Congress. The difference is that Manchin continues to look out for the wallets of the common man, whereas Biden seems to prefer sticking grandchildren with a huge bill.
The reason that the legislative branch is constitutionally superior to the executive branch is fairly simple: The chances are much higher that 535 people in Congress are more in touch with the common man than is one person–particularly one that is surrounded by the Secret Service.
There are problems with other aspects of the executive branch as well. All of those directives written by the EPA, for example, are written by unelected bureaucrats. This type of power play epitomizes the idea of disconnect between government officials and the voters.
So in the future, if one person who’s running for President says, regarding an infectious disease such as COVID, that he’s going to shut down the infection, not the economy, why would you ever believe him?
Jeff Ottney was a teacher at Titusville High School and was once the managing editor of Rollercoaster! magazine. While he owes his political views to Aristotle, Edmund Burke and George Will, he believes the most conservatizing experience one can have is becoming a parent. Ottney can be reached at jottney@gmail.com
