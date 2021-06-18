When I first learned of him, there was nothing for me to dislike and much to admire in the resumé of state senator Doug Mastriano, who represents all of Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York Counties.
In his youth an Eagle Scout. Thirty-year military career, retiring as an army colonel – including service in Operation Desert Storm and three deployments to Afghanistan. Doctorate in history. Professor of strategic studies at the Army War College. Author of three books, including a biography of Alvin York.
He has a reassuring public demeanor. He is forthright in professing that his Christian convictions inform and guide both his private and public life.
It was Senator Mastriano who organized the Majority Party Policy Committee hearing at Gettysburg on November 25th of last year concerning the conduct and result of the presidential election.
That hearing attracted national attention because of the presence of Rudy Guiliani, Donald Trump’s personal attorney and chief spokesperson of the former president and the Republican Party’s efforts to subvert the election results.
What Guiliani offered at the hearing was discountable. It was already apparent to the discerning — and would become increasingly apparent — that the strategy was to make, outrageously and relentlessly, accusations intended to gain traction in the public mind even as, in state and federal courtroom after state and federal courtroom, the accusations were never supported with evidence – and thus dismissed in every state and federal courtroom.
The legislative panel also received testimony from individual Pennsylvanians, though overshadowed by Giuliani, who described what they regarded as troubling anomalies in the conduct of the election – incidents which they had themselves witnessed. Taken altogether their testimony was rambling and difficult to follow. But their testimonies also seemed sincerely offered and worth pursuing.
The legislative panel included the state senate majority leader and the chairman of the senate’s State Government Committee. I felt that, with the support of these influential senators, if there was any substance to the accusations of these citizens, either individually or collectively, the state senate would conduct investigative hearings to pursue the matter further.
But no such hearings have been held. Nor, to my knowledge, has Senator Mastriano advocated for such investigative hearings to be held.
Mastriano did, using his campaign funds, charter six buses to carry persons from Pennsylvania to the demonstration on the National Mall on January 6. He walked among the demonstrators that day as they moved from the mall to the Capitol. When rioters stormed the Capitol, the senator witnessed two breaches of the building. He said that night on Facebook Live: “When it was apparent that this was no longer a peaceful protest, my wife and I left the area.”
Recently Senator Mastriano has called for a similar audit of presidential ballots in Pennsylvania as is taking place in Arizona’s Maricopa County. The Arizona audit, both controversial and farcical, is occurring in a county where the ballots already have been counted twice, independently audited twice, and officially certified by the state’s Republican governor. Senator Mastriano is calling for an audit despite that fact that no election wrongdoing has been demonstrated in any of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Why is Senator Mastriano continuing to advance the “Stop the Steal” lie?
Does he genuinely believe the presidential election was stolen? If so, he does so without any credible evidence to support that belief. Which is a troubling commentary upon a retired Army colonel who was routinely engaged in intelligence analysis.
Does he do so because his constituents demand it? If so, he is not a responsible leader – and instead is looking for a parade to lead.
By giving his full-throated support to the “Stop the Steal” lie, he is acting the part of “a useful idiot” – a term, attributed to Vladimir Lenin, to describe a person who propagandizes a cause without really understanding what the cause means.
As Jonathan Rauch, a Brookings Institute scholar, has recently written in USA Today, one politician who understood the process of swamping a political society with lies was Adolf Hitler who said: “Who cares whether they laugh at us, treating us as fools or criminals. The point is that they talk about us and constantly think about us.”
Swamping a society with lies also has been a long-established tactic of Russian intelligence. Yuri Bezemov, a Soviet intelligence officer who defected four decades ago, described these lies as intended to influence perceptions “to such an extent that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their community and their country.” So, people look to a strong leader to do the defending for them.
Swamping American society with unfounded allegations concerning “The Steal” has resulted, according to polling, in most Republicans believing that Donald Trump actually won the election and many other Americans unsure.
That someone like Doug Mastriano could become a dupe in a cause that seeks to undermine the electoral process upon which our constitutional form of government depends should give us all pause.
As Abraham Lincoln said concerning American democracy: “Shall we expect some military giant to step across the Ocean and crush us at a blow? Never!”
“If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
Hartley is a retired chief engineer in the merchant marine. His 33-year career was on the Great Lakes. Prior to that, he was a steel worker and an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. He has a bachelor’s degree in English and American literature from Brown University. He is the author of “Christy Mathewson: A Biography,” published by McFarland in 2005. He and his wife Cyd make Corry their home.
