I recently took a trip out to Nevada for personal reasons. For those of you that don’t know (or don’t care) that is where I will be moving to in the next couple of weeks.
In my travels, I wanted to set the atmosphere by playing some songs that were related to the state and the climate that I was in. “Horse With No Name by America” was played often.
This got me thinking about what songs would represent my home state of Pennsylvania the most. So as my days as a Pennsylvania resident come to an end, I want to go through some of my picks for the top Pa.-themed songs. Fair warning, some of these songs are explicit.
There are only two songs that mention Titusville by name, which is not a lot, but it is weird that it happened twice. I wrote about these last summer. They are :Ride This Train” by Johnny Cash, and an extremely perverted song called “Pimpin’ Pennsylvania” by Afroman.
A song that encapsulates Pennsylvania well is “Amish Paradise” by Weird Al Yankovic, a parody of “Ganster’s Paradise” by Coolio. This song is all about poking fun of the Amish lifestyle, something that Pennsylvanians know all about.
Another song that is not strictly Pa.-related is “The I-95 Song” by The Hit Co. Interstate 95 runs through the western part of Pennsylvania and this song is all about frustration with drivers.
I went to college in the Pittsburgh area and have been a diehard Penguins fan since I was eight years old. So some of my next picks are a little yinzer-biased. The late Mac Miller has some great songs about Pennsylvania including “PA Nights” and “Party on 5th Ave.”
“Party on 5th Ave.,” which references the Fifth Avenue that PPG Paints Arena sits on, is the Penguins victory song, while “Party Hard” by Andrew W.K. is their goal song.
Wiz Khalifa, also from Pittsburgh, has “Pittsburgh Sound,” and the famous “Black and Yellow” song that Maplewood sometimes borrows. Oh, and might as well throw in Christina Agulera, also from Pittsburgh. Take your pick on one of her songs, “Beautiful,” “Genie In A Bottle,” etc.
Across the state to Philadelphia they have a couple heavy hitters in Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia.” Hall and Oates are from Philly as well and have a song called “Fall in Philadelphia.” But by far the best song that references Philadelphia is the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith.
If you stretch what can be considered a Pennsylvania Song, the holiday song titled “No Place Like Home For The Holidays” by Perry Como references counts. They say “I met a man who lives in Tennessee and he was heading for Pennsylvania and some homemade pumpkin pie.”
Angrily call The Titusville Herald if I missed any popular Pa. songs like “Allentown” by Billy Joel. I’ll be in Nevada by the end of June.
