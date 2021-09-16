Dvorkin is a staff reporter for The Titusville Herald. He grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, a place that has shaped his life. For college he left the east coast bubble to learn at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. His time in the midwest is time he will never forget. It was there that he was exposed to other points of view, and learned to love those who he may disagree with. Dvorkin is now living in Titusville, and is adjusting to small town life.