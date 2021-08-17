Now, that I have your attention, I just wanted to say a quick farewell.
I just wanted to thank not only everyone at The Titusville Herald, but all of my readers as well. For those of you who do not know, I have been interning at The Titusville Herald for college credit this past summer. I am entering my senior year at Robert Morris University and will graduate with a degree in Sports Communication in May.
I am going into the world to be a sports reporter, but for The Herald I was able to write more news stories, which is something that I certainly needed more experience in. It amazed me how much conversation some of my articles had generated, and I thank all of The Herald’s readers for that engagement.
Working with The Herald has been a great experience and I have gotten to cover many unique events that I am so thankful for. From electrofishing, to vising my old stomping grounds at the former YMCA, to flying 1,200 feet above the ground, I had a lot of genuine fun this summer.
I want to thank everyone. Garrett for showing me the ropes, Lorri for publishing my strange article ideas, Pete for not giving me COVID, Alyssa for teaching me the technical side of things, and Mike for all of his corny dad jokes and just giving me this opportunity in general.
Also, shoutout to Zack Borland, wherever he may be, for getting me involved with The Herald way back when. Oh, and I cannot forget the company pets in Albert and Harriet.
As for me I will continue to endeavor into my journalism career. Outside of The Herald I have been writing for Vegas Hockey Now, Pittsburgh Sports Now, Colonial Sports Network, RMU Sentry Media, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, and producing videos for my YouTube Channel (just named Owen Krepps) so feel free to check out any of those publications online. Thank you all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.