Dear Editor,
I keep reading and hearing about stores, restaurants and other shops not having enough workers. I saw the Need a Job pages in The Herald on Sept. 23.
Well, only three places listed are in Titusville. Aren’t there more businesses in Titusville who need workers? Maybe if the jobs get printed in the paper, workers could be hired. Not everyone wants to drive out of town for a job. Also, not everyone is a teacher or nurse.
I’m sure some businesses need workers, but only post online. Not everyone is online, or know how to get online. By advertising in the paper you might get workers who are not online.
Doing it the old fashioned way might be what it takes. What do you have to lose? What will you gain? Workers!!!
Laura Wade,
Titusville.
