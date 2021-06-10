The chorus is growing louder as the number of those who decry racism in education increases. However, gentle reader, most of that racism is caused by educational policies which trample achievement in the name of diversity.
More and more “competitive” schools are using racial quotas to achieve a different look in the name of diversity. However, that means student achievement means less, and more of the competitiveness is about student looks and race.
In a recent essay, George Will discusses many things, including the differences between “equity” and “equality.” Will writes, “Government endorsed racial discrimination is the result of replacing equality--equal treatment--with equity, meaning government-engineered racial outcomes.”
He cites what’s occurring at Thomas Jefferson High School, a selective STEM magnet school in Virginia. The current body there is 73 percent Asian American. The school uses an admission test to decide who gets in--or at least did until its school board recently decided to change the school’s racial composition.
The school had been ranked nationally for its academics. Now, its school board wants the school to represent the racial composition of the county. Goodbye, admittance test. Want to guess what will happen to its national competitiveness once race is the priority for deciding who gets into the school?
Fairfax County in Virginia is 60 percent White, 20 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, 10 percent Black, and 7 percent Hispanic. So is the admittance policy change now racist against Asian Americans?
Now, however, there will be a “holistic” assessment for admittance to the school. That means criteria which can change whenever school officials want to adjust the racial composition of the schools--without having to state specific, demonstrable admittance criteria.
The above change, as well as past disparaging comments made by school district employees and board members about Asian-American parents, has prompted a lawsuit filed by a parent group. A federal district judge has already said, “Everybody knows the policy is not race neutral, and that it’s designed to affect the racial composition of the school.”
Years ago the “separate but equal” argument supporting different schools for different races was turned on its head--as it should have been. But America is increasingly showing regression, as encouraging and rewarding excellence is no longer a priority.
Our country is worse off for this. The school in question was formed to achieve a rigorous STEM background for students. Watering down the competitiveness of the school for “racial balance” makes for a weaker academic school.
In case some haven’t heard, there’s something called a global economy--worldwide connectivity will do that. And international competitiveness cares much more about your rigorous education than it does about whether your school had the same racial ratio as your county.
It’s time more started to emulate people or groups of people who are successful. Instead of reducing the number of Asian students at Thomas Jefferson High School, other students should learn the study habits of the Asian pupils, and use them to improve themselves. As the saying goes: If you want to work the farm, then work the farm better.
Our country is currently regressing under the banner of progressivism. One of the smartest men to walk the earth, Socrates, said, “It is much easier and more honorable not to suppress others--but rather make yourselves as good as you can.”
Sadly, too many Americans would prefer to suppress others (see cancel culture). If you want a more modern example than Socrates, please read the very short story “Harrison Bergeron,” if you want to see where our country is headed. It’s a lot uglier than a competitive school.
Jeff Ottney was a teacher at Titusville High School and was once the managing editor of Rollercoaster! magazine. While he owes his political views to Aristotle, Edmund Burke and George Will, he believes the most conservatizing experience one can have is becoming a parent. Ottney can be reached at jottney@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.