Contrary to what you may have heard, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is still a potent law to reckon with.
Given the emphasis placed upon the VRA during a recent public hearing held by the Pennsylvania Legislative Redistricting Commission, the commission regards it as one of its most important considerations in accomplishing its purpose of reconfiguring the state’s legislative districts.
The Voting Rights Act prohibits the denial or abridgement of the right to vote because of race, color, or language. It extends from the individual right to vote to redistricting plans that hinder a minority group’s opportunity to elect a candidate of its choice.
Pennsylvania’s population grew by 2.4% between 2010 and 2020. That was not enough to keep the state from losing a seat in the congressional House of Representatives. But within that 2.4% increase, the Hispanic and Latino populations comprised 45.8% of it. Pennsylvania now has 1.05 million Hispanic and Latino residents up from 720,000 in 2010.
(In case you don’t know as I didn’t know, “Hispanic” is a term used by the federal census for people to identify themselves as coming from a place where Spanish is the main language. “Latino” is a term for people to describe themselves as coming from Latin America. Brazil has a population of more than 200 million Portuguese speakers.)
The growth in population was preponderantly in southeastern Pennsylvania. Otherwise, 44 of the commonwealth’s 67 counties lost population. (Erie County lost 3.5%. Crawford County lost 5.7%. Warren County lost 7.7%.) The number of legislative districts will gravitate southeast. Hispanic Pennsylvanians are aware of this.
By the 2020 census Pennsylvania has 13,002,700 residents. By strict accounting, each of its 203 legislative districts should have 64,053 residents and each senatorial district should have 260,054 residents.
Lehigh County grew from 349,675 to 374,557 persons. By the same strict accounting, this would entitle the county to 5.8 representatives and 1.4 senators. The county currently has 7 representatives – only three of whom have districts entirely within the county. It has two senators, only one of whom has a district entirely within the county. The Hispanic portion of the county’s population rose from 18.8% to 25.9% of the whole. None of the representatives or senators, as yet anyway, have a name recognizably Hispanic.
Allentown is located within Lehigh County. It is the fastest growing large city in the state and, with 121,252 residents, the third largest. In the last decade it grew by 6.6%. Those who identify as Hispanic now comprise a majority of the city’s population. The city council has several members who indicate a Hispanic background in their biographies. That is not the case on the school board. The city is represented in the state house of representatives by Michael Schlossberg (District 131) and Peter Schweyer (22nd District.)
Lehigh County also contains a portion of the city of Bethlehem which extends across the Lehigh River into Northampton County. Nearly one-third of Bethlehem’s 75,790 residents identify as Hispanic. This across-the-river connectedness lends a logic to the fact that Senator Lisa Boscola (District 18) serves parts of both Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Representatives Milou McKenzie (District 131) and Zachary Maho (District 183) also serve parts of both counties.
According to the state constitution, legislative districts “shall be composed of compact and contiguous territory as nearly equal in population as possible” and that “[u]nless absolutely necessary no county, city, incorporated town, borough, township or ward shall be divided in forming either a senatorial or representative district.”
In past redistricting, a strict adherence to population equality was used to rationalize gerrymandering – that time-dishonored practice by which politicians get to choose their voters before the voters get to choose them. Equal population numbers, in the redistricting process, would prevail over compactness, contiguity, and respect for local political jurisdictions. The contiguous counties of Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, and Montgomery have over the past thirty years been a gerrymandering “battleground” – in regard to both legislative and congressional representation.
Over that same period of time, the federal courts have come to accept, though always on a case-by-case basis, as much as 10% deviation in population equality among legislative districts – provided that deviation was necessary to accomplish other important redistricting criteria, such as compactness, contiguity, and respect for local political jurisdictions.
Hispanic Pennsylvanians in Lehigh County and in other areas of southeastern Pennsylvania are poised to acquire an increasingly influential voice in our politics. It remains to be seen whether that voice speaks in a Democratic or Republican accent – but that should not matter to the Legislative Redistricting Commission. What should matter to the LRC is that citizens who have chosen to live in particular geographic areas where societal and political ties bind them together receive their constitutional right to elect representatives to the General Assembly.
