Well Titusville, this is farewell. After roughly two and a half years (give or take a few weeks), I’m moving on to a new opportunity and a new city.
I’ll admit, coming to your city was quite the culture shock for me. Having grown up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh for all my life, I pretty much considered the area between my hometown and Erie to be mostly empty space, outside of my aunt and uncle’s house located in Mercer County. Boy how my perspective has been changed since then.
So, now that I am departing, I just have one final thing to say to you, Titusville — one more last perspective to give you all something to mull over.
I hate you.
When I took this job, I went into it wanting it to be temporary. I had never been away from home for this long, and certainly had no desire to make it permanent. I wanted to, and still want to, move back to my hometown some day.
As such, I came to Titusville resolving to maintain a professional detachment from my new place of residence. I didn’t want to make too many connections, put down any roots or grow to enjoy too many things. I figured this would be something I would suffer through for a year or two until I got back to where I wanted to be, and I could safely forget about Titusville.
That didn’t happen. And honestly, I think it was foolish of me to believe that ever would have been the case.
As I began reporting here, I slowly started to become ingrained into the culture and feelings of Titusville. I began to understand the city’s history, got to know the people who inhabit it and came to feel some of the same things you all felt. Your concerns became my concerns, your fears became my fears and your hopes became my hopes.
I grew to find things I enjoyed about your city. A town I once saw as oppressively small became beautiful through my weekly walks. I interacted with a colorful cast of characters, both on and off the job, and found friends among the local residents. I discovered the hidden treasurers and fun activities available in town that many people probably have no idea exist.
Further, I like to think just as much as I grew to accept Titusville, Titusville came to accept me. While I had worked on my college newspaper and interned at an NPR station before, The Titusville Herald was my first real, full-time journalism job, and it certainly was an eye-opening experience. As I began covering the complex, convoluted and daunting issues that faced the community, people began to see me as a voice for the community.
I’ve had people regularly call or contact me for stories, or even just to comment on something bothering them. As these messages came in, I did my best to respond to them and help out in any way I could.
I know it hasn’t always been a smooth ride. I’ve made my fair share of mistakes on the job, all of which I’m deeply apologetic over. But no matter how many times I messed up, people still often turned to me to tell them what was going on in their city.
Something I want all of you to know is that I have saved every kind email or nice thing Herald readers have sent to me. Your approval and acceptance became my world, and all I wanted to do was strive to live up to all your expectations. So I took on any challenge that came my way — faced down matters which I felt out of my depth to cover. I went the distance for a town I initially didn’t want to be a part of, because I wanted to do right by my readership.
So yes Titusville, I will reiterate my phrase from earlier. I hate you. I hate you because I’ve come to love you, and now you’re making it hard to say goodbye.
Ray is a former Herald staff writer. A Pittsburgh native, he enjoys bad puns, old sci-fi movies and letting people know random facts about topics they don’t care about.
