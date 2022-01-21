What does the party that bills itself as being the people’s party really think of the American people? The Biden administration, as well as some governors, make it loud and clear.
For starters, we now know that the Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardoza, solicited a letter from the National School Boards Association, which compared some parents to domestic terrorists. Clearly, he’s working on his PhD in hyperbole.
The letter actually suggested using the Patriot Act against the parents protesting at local school board meetings. If anyone reading this thinks parents who are concerned with curricula are terrorists, then you’re probably someone who uses the term “Nazi” to describe anyone who disagrees with you.
And parents want to know why that if they’re concerned about their children’s education and speak out, how is it that they’re labeled as “domestic terrorists,” but the Biden administration won’t use the same label for members of Antifa? Inquiring minds want to know.
People are also murmuring about some of the “COVID rules’’ for recommending who is a vaccine priority. When it comes to organ transplants, for example, doctors prioritize the overall health or need of the recipients–as it should be.
However, some particular ethnic groups are now being prioritized ahead of individuals with serious health conditions. You would think congestive heart failure would be a priority for receiving COVID treatments or vaccines–but not according to the Biden administration’s COVID “guidance.” Perhaps the term “misguidance” was already taken?
And how could we ignore Biden’s voting-rights speech recently in Georgia? Remember, no Democratic presidential candidate has won that state since Bill Clinton did in the 1990s. So, it doesn’t sound like any voter suppression occurred there, or Trump would have won that state.
But Biden–who had promised to be the great uniter during his inauguration–epitomized polarization during his address. Black-and-white thinking doesn’t get much more monochrome than his speech in Georgia.
He told the crowd, “Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” Really? I don’t recall slavery or state secession being on the table as a political issue.
If he’s implying that he’s Lincoln and if you disagree with him you’re Davis, what could be more polarizing? Only Biden wants to keep the Union together? You would never know that by the Supreme Court recently ruling that what he wants to do is unconstitutional.
Also, in the same speech, Biden was promoting the John Lewis Voting Rights advancement Act. In short, if passed, the new law would federalize elections. However, the Constitution clearly gives states the right to set up rules regarding their elections.
Thus, this is one more unconstitutional effort on Biden’s part. It certainly doesn’t show much confidence in the American citizen. Remember, the Constitution was ratified only because the federal government had limited power. Otherwise, states would not have been on board.
Now, the “party of the people” wants to take power away from the states, which are much closer and more responsive to its fewer constituents than is the federal government. But since COVID has hit, the government–local, state, and federal–has been immune to the flip side of things.
We know that the COVID death rate is extremely low, but in most places drug treatment centers were closed during the first year of the pandemic in the U.S. As a result, three times as many people in San Francisco died of overdoses than they did of COVID.
In the military, there were twice as many suicides as there were COVID deaths. And now are we seeing the negative mental-health effects of children and lack of peer interaction due to large periods of online learning.
Extremism on either side of the political aisle is never good. However, when either party doesn’t consider the “flip side” of their speech or actions, then bad things are inevitable.
