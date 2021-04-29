The Herald
ERIE — The Titusville baseball team had 11 different players record a base hit, as the Rockets blasted past Region 4 opponent Seneca 20-1 in five innings, Monday.
Titusville (3-5, 3-4 Region 4) also got some quality innings out of its pitchers. Derek Beach earned the win on the mound, working the first three innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Kasen Neely then pitched the fourth and struck out the side. Hunter Titus pitched the fifth, walked one, struck out the rest, giving the Rockets nine K’s for the outing.
As for that offense, the Rockets struck for nine runs while sending 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning.
Beach hit a two-run double and scored in the first. Garrett Knapp singled twice and scored. Tyler Durstine drove in a pair with a double. Mike Obert, Brock Covell and Ashton Burleigh also singled during the inning.
Titusville went on to score three more runs in the third inning, two in the fourth and put the game well out of reach with a six-run fifth.
Durstine added a second two-run double in the third inning. He would finish the day 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Knapp added a single in the fifth. He was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Covell singled and scored in the fifth to go 2-for-4 with two runs scored. And Hunter Thomas contributed a two-run homer in the fifth inning. He also walked and was hit by a pitch during the game, coming around to score both times.
Seneca dropped to 0-7 overall and in Region 4 with the loss.
TITUSVILLE (20)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beach p 2-2-1-2, Neely p-ss 1-1-1-1, Knapp 2b 3-2-2-1, Vinopal 2b 0-1-0-1, H. Titus p 0-0-0-0, Durstine cf 3-2-2-4, M. Titus cf 1-0-0-1, Canter 1b 2-1-1-1, Wheeling 1b 2-0-1-1, Obert c 3-0-1-1, Stearns c 2-1-0-0, Covell ss 4-2-2-0, Brown ph 0-0-0-0, Burleigh lf-rf 2-3-2-0, Abrams dh 4-2-1-1, Thomas rf-lf 2-3-1-3. Totals 31-20-15-17.
SENECA (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Suddarth cf-p 2-0-1-0, Kaveney ss 2-1-0-0, Reider c-3b 2-0-1-1, Bem 3b-c 2-0-0-0, Shaffer lf-p 2-0-0-0, Runse 1b 2-0-0-0, Demauri p-2b 1-0-0-0, Yost 2b-cf-p-lf 2-0-0-0, Kopystecki rf 2-0-0-0. Totals 17-1-2-1.
Titusville 903 26 — 20 15 1
Seneca 100 00 — 1 2 2
BATTING
2B: T — Durstine 2, Canter, Beach.
HR: T — Thomas (4th inn., 1 on).
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) T — Beach (WP) 3-2-1-0-0-3, Neely 1-0-0-0-0-3, H. Titus 1-0-0-0-1-3; S — Demauri (LP) 1 1/3-8-9-2-1-1, Suddarth 2-2-5-5-4-2, Yost 1-4-6-5-2-0, Shaffer 2/3-1-0-0-0-0.
Records: Titusville 3-5, 3-4 Region 4; Seneca 0-7, 0-7 Region 4.
Clayton no-hits Tigers
FRANKLIN — Rocky Grove pitcher Isaac Clayton held Maplewood hitless over three innings as the Orioles claimed a 15-0, three-inning victory over the Tigers during Region 3 baseball action on Monday.
Meanwhile, Rocky Grove (5-4, 5-4 Region 3) scattered nine base hits on the offense end of things. Clayton hit a triple for the Orioles. Logan Gavin had a double. Eli Wilson went 2-for-3, drove in two and scored two.
With the loss, Maplewood fell to 3-5 on the year, 3-5 in Region 3.
MAPLEWOOD (0)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Beuchat p 1-0-0-0, Hochstetler ss 2-0-0-0, Burk 1b-p 1-0-0-0, Peterson c-p 1-0-0-0, Gerow 3b 1-0-0-0, Snell cf 1-0-0-0, Wickstrom rf 1-0-0-0, Kennedy lf 1-0-0-0, Burns 2b 1-0-0-0. Totals 10-0-0-0.
ROCKY GROVE (15)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Clayton p 2-2-1-1, Toscano c 2-1-1-0, Henderson 1b 2-3-1-0, Burkhardt ss 2-1-1-1, Knupp 2b 1-2-1-2, Shields cf 2-1-0-0, Hamilton lf 2-2-1-1, Wilson 3b 3-2-2-2, Stevenson rf 0-0-0, Gavin dh 2-1-1-2. Totals 18-15-9-9.
Maplewood 000 — 0 0 n/a
Rocky Grove 528 — 15 9 n/a
BATTING
2B: RG — Gavin.
3B: RG — Clayton.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) M — n/a; RG — Clayton (WP) n/a.
Records: Maplewood 3-5, 3-5 Region 3; Rocky Grove 5-4, 5-4 Region 3.
Softball
From Saturday, the Franklin softball team broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to defeat Titusville 13-2 in five innings during a Region 4 game at the Ed Myer Complex.
Trinity Edge led the way for Franklin (7-4, 7-3 Region 4), hitting a grand slam and finishing the game with five RBIs.
Titusville (1-8, 1-8 Region 4) had five base hits on the day — one each by Danica Fonzo, Isabella Sutley, Brianna Wynn, Rylie McGarvie and Mihalia Campbell.
FRANKLIN (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Hoobler p 4-3-2-1, Janidlo cf 4-3-1-3, Fry 3b 3-2-1-1, Edge ss 4-2-2-5, Fitzgerald c 3-0-0-0, Hanna 2b 3-0-2-2, Wimer 1b 2-1-0-0, Hicks lf 3-0-0-0, Hawke rf 3-2-3-0. Totals 29-13-11-12.
TITUSVILLE (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Fonzo 1b 3-0-1-0, Peterson ss 3-1-0-0, Sutley rf 3-0-1-0, Wynn 3b 3-0-1-0, Herman p 2-0-0-0, McGarvie 2b 2-0-1-0, Strawbridge lf 2-0-0-0, Campbell c 2-1-1-0. Totals 20-2-5-0.
Franklin 140 44 — 13 11 n/a
Titusville 100 01 — 2 5 n/a
BATTING
2B: F — Hoobler.
3B: F — Fry.
HR: F — Edge.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) F — Hoobler (WP) n/a; T — Herman (LP) n/a.
Records: Franklin 7-4, 7-3 Region 4; Titusville 1-8, 1-8 Region 4.
