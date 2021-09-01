SAEGERTOWN — The second Region 3 mega match of the season included a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard, as Saegertown’s Dylan Flinchbaugh and Union City’s Cole DeSimone battled to sub-par scores, Monday at Venango Valley Golf Course.
Flinchbaugh ended up getting the edge on his home course, shooting a 2-under 69, while DeSimone followed with a 1-under 70.
However, it was DeSimone’s Bears grabbing their second mega match win of the season, notching 309 strokes as a team. Union City got a boost from Josh James’ 74 and Tyler Parkhurst’s 76.
Saegertown finished second as a team with 319 strokes.
The Maplewood golf team took sixth with 455 strokes Abigail Crago was the low scorer for the Tigers with a 108.
Union City leads the Region 6 team race with 12 points. Conneaut Area and Saegertown are tied for second with nine apiece.
Region 3 Mega Match No. 2
at Venango Valley Golf Course, Saegertown
1. UNION CITY (309): Cole DeSimone 70, Josh James 74, Tyler Parkhurst 76. Matt Yaple 89.
2. SAEGERTOWN (319): Dylan Flinchbaugh 69, Joe Grundy 79, Collin Jones 84, Jon Gundy 87.
3. CONNEAUT AREA (328): Cooper Baum 78, Jake Welchek 80, Kole Flint 83, Ryan Richardson 87.
4. SENECA (370): Vinny Rupp 88, Ben Runser 91, Joey Petrarca 92, Jacob Bender 99.
5. CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (381): Brady Campbell 85, Brock Cunningham 88, Gunnar Gage 100, Josh Reisenauer 108.
6. MAPLEWOOD (455): Abigail Crago 108, Matt Bernoski 113, Lucas Groger 116, Avery Palotas 118.
