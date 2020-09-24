GUYS MILLS — Looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Maplewood Tigers faced a tough match against the defending District 9 champion and PIAA Semifinalist Clarion Bobcats.
Surviving a couple of Bobcat surges, the Tigers rallied to win the first set, 26-24, after getting swept the night prior at Conneaut Area. However, Maplewood was unable to sustain that momentum as Clarion surged from behind to claim the next three sets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 for the comeback victory in non-region play and improve to 5-0 on the season.
It was the first match that the Tigers were able to play in front of their home fans in the 2020 campaign. PENNCREST School District announced changes in the attendance policy on Wednesday morning that permitted up to 25% capacity in the gymnasium for games.
“It was nice to have some sound in the gym,” Maplewood coach Sheila Bancroft said with a chuckle. “It was a long time waiting and it was very enjoyable. I’m glad they got to see good volleyball.”
Both teams showed off their abilities and reminded those in attendance and those watching the live stream as to why they met up in the 2017 PIAA Class 1A Semifinals. Although, the Tigers came up short in this battle, Bancroft was pleased with her team’s performance.
“I thought we did very well and (Clarion coach) Shari (Campbell) said that’s the best ball they’ve played,” Bancroft said. “For us to play and hang in there with them, I was very pleased because Tuesday night we didn’t play that kind of volleyball.”
Korrin Burns and Erica Selfridge combined for 49 kills as the powerful hitting duo proved too much for the Tigers defense to slow down over the course of the four-set match. Defensively, Selfridge totaled 19 digs, while Jordan Best, Burns and Brenna Campbell chipped in 14 apiece. Campbell added 54 assists.
For Maplewood, Chloe Leech smashed 21 kills along with four aces, while Sadie Thomas contributed 14 kills and 14 digs. Madison Crawford amassed 18 digs and Bailey Varndell added 38 assists. The Tigers were without starting libero Madalyn Woge for the second straight match, who sustained an injury in practice on Friday.
Crawford filled in for Woge at libero during the match. Bancroft gave credit to her senior, who is normally a defensive specialist, after the game.
“I thought Madison Crawford came in and had a phenomenal match,” Bancroft said. “Every game she is getting a little better and she stepped up her play.”
After Maplewood fended off Clarion in the first set, the Bobcats jumped out to an 8-2 lead in set two. The visitors never allowed Maplewood to get more than two consecutive points the rest of the game on their way to tying the match.
“They played some pretty error-free ball in the second set,” Bancroft said. “They didn’t make too many mistakes and they served us very tough. We sort of got out of the flow because our serve-receiving wasn’t there. Against a good team, you can’t give them second chances.”
Clarion continued to prevent Maplewood from stringing points together in the third set. The Tigers were only able to collect a pair of three-point runs in the stanza.
Despite being down 2-1, Maplewood stood tall in the fourth frame. The Tigers tallied the first four points, but Clarion later regained the advantage on a five-point swing to make it 8-6. It wasn’t until the score was 17-16 before the Tigers were able to pull back in front.
Looking to force a decisive fifth set, Maplewood gathered three of the next five points as Campbell then called her second and final timeout of the set. Regrouped, the Bobcats closed the match out by scoring on seven of the next eight serves to win the match.
“We need to tweak some little things on positioning and defense, and I felt like that was the key difference,” Bancroft said. “They played better defense than what we did.”
Maplewood (3-2 overall, 2-1 Region 4) will be back on the court on Saturday when the Tigers host the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils at 9 a.m. in non-region action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.