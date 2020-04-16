If you were an Atlanta Braves fan during their impressive run of 14 consecutive National League East Division titles from 1991 to 2005, there were plenty of future Hall of Famers for you to root for and idolize.
We Braves fans had the pleasure of watching the careers of switch-hitting third baseman Chipper Jones, southpaw pitcher Tom Glavine, and right-handed hurlers John Smoltz and Greg Maddux. Throw in manager Bobby Cox, General Manager John Schuerholtz and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and Atlanta built up quite the all-star cast of names.
I will take a quick sidebar in saying that it’s a crime that center fielder Andruw Jones and first baseman Fred McGriff haven’t been honored in Cooperstown yet. But, I digress.
Although each of them had a special place in my fanhood, none were as high on my list as Maddux.
In the day and age that we live in now, it’s hard to imagine that a pitcher with a fastball topping out at about 90 miles per hour would turn into one of the greatest pitchers in the game, let alone make it to the major leagues, but Maddux made it work with great movement, precise location and pitch sequences. The right-hander won 355 games, four NL ERA titles, an MLB-record 18 Gold Glove Awards, took home four straight NL Cy Young Awards (1992-95) and made the NL All-Star team eight times during his 23-year career.
Growing up playing baseball in Cranberry Area Little League, I didn’t have the strongest arm or the fastest fastball on the mound. But, I did know how to change speeds and somewhat manipulate the baseball to get hitters out thanks to the inspiration I drew from Maddux’s career. The changeup was the first pitch that I learned and being able to disrupt the timing of hitters was something I tried to emulate from No. 31.
On Tuesday, “The Professor” as he became known as, celebrated his 54th birthday. While he took to Twitter to comedically point out that he still has more hair than “Smoltzy,” MLB Network aired a handful of his most dominant postseason outings. While watching Maddux shut down the New York Yankees lineup in Game 2 of the 1996 World Series in the Bronx, I remembered the one time I was fortunate enough to see him pitch in person.
It was Aug. 28, 2002; the only appearance that Maddux would make at PNC Park in an Atlanta Braves uniform. On that day, Maddux tossed nine shutout innings, but the Braves somehow couldn’t get a run on the scoreboard against Pittsburgh Pirate pitchers Brian Meadows, Scott Sauerbeck and Mike Williams during a 1-0, 10-inning loss to the Buccos.
But, it was what happened before the game that has stuck with me to this day.
For those who know me, and who get somewhat annoyed with me when attending a game in person with me, I like to be at the ballpark early enough to get in through the gates right when they open. Going to a game is like a treasured holiday for me — every time — and once I get to my seat at the ballpark, I don’t leave. Ever.
That tradition of not leaving until the final out is made and the players have left the field for good can probably be traced back to that August day.
You see, I was 10 years old, and my dad, mom and 6-year-old brother were at the game with me. Once we got to our seats down the first base line, my dad asked everyone if they were hungry and wanted anything to eat. Taking in the smells of the grills and deep fryers, I wanted an order of fresh cut french fries (my favorite ballpark food and really anywhere side dish). My dad asked me to go back up to the concourse with him to help him carry the food back to our seats. As any good child would, I abided by his request and made the trek with him.
When we got back to our seats with the food in hand, from what I recall and have been told, my mother had the look like she was in shock. Once prompted, she recalled the past few minutes where Maddux apparently walked right past her and my younger brother. On his way to the bullpen in the outfield to get ready for his start, my mother was unable to speak while fumbling around in her purse for her camera. No one else was around them, and the Braves star was only a couple of feet away for that short amount of time.
I clearly had missed my chance. My chance at an autograph, a picture or just saying, “Hi” and getting the attention of my favorite player of all time. The amount of disappointment that I felt from not being there myself just to get a simple order of fries still lingers to this day.
Granted, there is no guarantee that anything would have happened that day. Starting pitchers are creatures of habit, and, from my experience, rarely stop to sign autographs or mingle with fans even all the way down through the minor leagues.
My mother has repeatedly apologized for not being able to utter a single word that day, and to which I respond that it’s okay because, when it boils down to it, Maddux is just another human being like the rest of us. In her defense, Maddux was also her favorite player, and she would also admit to having a small celebrity crush on the man that led to her being starstruck. But, you better believe, barring a true emergency, I will never leave my seat early again.
