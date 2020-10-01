How you start in sports can be just as important as how you finish, and the Titusville Rockets girls volleyball team was a victim of a slow start on Thursday. The visiting Warren Dragons scored 12 of the first 13 points of the Region 4 match at the Launch Pad and never looked back en route to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 sweep.
Warren totaled 13 service aces as a unit, with Katie Madigan having four and Jordan Sitler contributing three. Sitler added nine kills, while Carly Beers and Cara Munksgard chipped in six and five, respectively. Halee Mineweaser assisted on 28 kills, and Madigan racked up 10 digs.
Sarah Cole led Titusville (2-4 overall, 1-4 R-6) will 11 digs, three kills and three aces. Mackenna Marvin and Ava Hartshorne totaled three kills each, while Hannah Obert totaled 10 assists. Brooklyn Wakefield added five digs.
“I thought were just going through the motions a little bit,” Titusville coach Greg Houck said. “The biggest thing for me is go out there and battle. That’s our motto right now. I didn’t feel like we did that for three sets.”
After falling behind 13-2 in the first set, the Rockets strung together a three-point run. However, they were not able to get consecutive points the rest of the set.
In set two, Titusville came out with a little more life. Noise was loud from the bench and on the court as the Rockets worked for a 5-3 lead. Warren responded with a six-point run to gain a lead they would not surrender. Titusville didn’t quit though, scoring three times on set point to cut the deficit to 24-19 before Warren finally put the set away.
“In the second set, I felt there was a spark,” Houck said. “We got going and it was a little more of a battle. If we would have competed every set like the second set, maybe we could have pulled one out.”
The Rockets grabbed a 4-2 advantage in the third set. The Dragons tied the score at 7-7 before slowly pulling away for the sweep.
At times, there was miscommunication on handling free balls and passes, something Houck wants to see improvement on as the season goes forward.
“Even when we played CASH last week and got beat handily, I thought we were doing those things a little better,” Houck said. “Tonight, I saw more of the stuff that I saw in the beginning of the season. It was like we took 10 steps back.”
Titusville will look to get back on track on Tuesday when the Rockets host the Franklin Knights at 7 p.m.
