April 27, 2022
After losing the first three meets of the season, both coaches for the Titusville track & field program knew that their teams had a good shot of getting in the win column against a smaller Youngsville squad on Tuesday at the Ed Myer Complex.
The question was, though, with a few athletes having washed out of the program, and others dealing with some midseason injuries, where the Rockets just going to squeak by the visiting Eagles? Or would the Titusville side really show how far its progressed this season.
The answer, according to boys head coach Joe Covell:
“Definitely exceeded expectations today,” he said, “big time.”
Lady Rockets head coach Stacey McDonald seemed to agree, saying:
“Oh yeah, that’s a good day. (Youngsville) is a small team and I expected to win. But the athletes just had a good day today.”
Titusville took both ends of the Region 4 contest. The girls team won it 108-38, while the Titusville boys won its meet 105-45.
“All around it was a great effort by everybody,” said Covell.
Girls
Highlights for the Titusville girls team (1-3, 1-1 Region 4) included the 400 relay team and 3,200-meter runner Julia Johnson, which both posted District 10 qualifying performances.
Johnson collected her standard in the two-mile with a first-place time of 13:02.32.
The 400 relay team of Ariel Adams, Carly Moon, Ella Anderson and Emma Slocum earned their way to districts with a race-winning time of 55.64.
Plus, the Rocket foursome did it without any on-paper competition. The Youngsville boys had a 400 relay team, but the Titusville boys didn’t. The Titusville girls had a team, but Youngsville didn’t. So, the Youngsville boys and Titusville girls ran in one heat. And the Lady Rockets gave the Eagles a pretty good chase around the track.
“They ran a good one at Slippery Rock this weekend,” McDonald said about the 4-by-1 team. “They were less than a second off of (qualifying), so they knew that they were close. Today, they were ready to do it, even if they didn’t have competition. They knew how close they were.”
The Titusville girls would eventually sweep the relays yesterday. Carly Fry, Katherine Henderson, Kate Lynn Goodwin and Lauren Ongley won the 3,200-meter relay in 14:52.95.
Also, Alexa Drake, Emma Slocum, Carly Moon and Anna Mehlenbacher had a nice rally to win the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 5:06.92.
Several of those relay runners would add individual victories on the day.
Adams won two solo events, grabbing the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 3 inches; as well as the triple jump, covering 30-feet-4.
Anderson, meanwhile, swept the hurdles. She was fastest in 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 19.7. She also led the way in the 300 hurdles, winning in 56.04.
And Slocum took the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.43.
Sophia Sampson also added a pair of victories for the Rockets, taking the 800 in a personal record time of 2:40.20, as well as winning the pole vault with a clearance of 7 feet.
The pole vault was one of three event sweeps for the Lady Rockets. Brooke Kelley was second in the vault (7-0) and Isabella Ongley was third (6-0).
The Rockets also swept the long jump, with Slocum taking second (13-3) and Mackenzie Covell finishing third (13-1 1/2).
The third sweep was in the discus, which proved to be the the highlight of a big day for the Titusville throwers.
Amber Auer won the disc with a distance of 81-10. Athena Schmidt took second with a reach of 72-11. And Abby Sampsell was third at 68-7.
Auer added a second meet victory in the shot put with a throw of 30-1. Schmidt was second in the event with a PR 28-9.
Schmidt picked up a victory in the javelin with a personal-record distance of 90-1. Auer was second in the jav with a 72-5.
“They had a great day,” McDonald said about the throwing unit. “They swept discus, and then they had first and second in shot and jav.”
Boys
The list of accomplishments for the Titusville boys (1-3, 1-1 Region 4) was just as long as the girls. Coach Covell noted 18 personal records set, despite the frigid 30-degree conditions yesterday.
“The guys in the throws, I think they got 26 out of 27 possible points,” he said.
Lodge Nosko led the way in all three throwing events. He took the shot put with a range of 40-8; won the discus with a distance of 139-10, and he tossed the javelin 151-2 1/2 for a third victory.
The Rockets made it a sweep in the discus with Cole Endres in second (116-5) and Alex Reynolds in third (90-5).
Titusville also won the three top spots in the javelin with Stephen Tenney in second (37-11) and Endres in third (97-9).
Endres also contributed a second-place finish in the shot (37-11).
The Rockets also made it a sweep in the pole vault, with Stephen Tenney in first, Nolan Ruot in second and Luke Nicholson in third (no heights reported).
They also swept 3,200-meter run. Josiah White was first in 13:02.98, followed by Noah Shambaugh in second (13:19.64) and Cole Enright in third (13:28.93).
The Rockets also grabbed the top three spots in the 800 as well as the 1,600.
Isaiah Yoder won both of those events. He posted a time of 2:26.61 in the 800 and ran a 5:14.91 in the mile.
Joe Herman took second (2:39.84) in the 800, followed by White in third (2:43.57).
Bryan Johnson was second (5:26.45) in the 1,600, with White taking third (5:55.14).
Johnson, Yoder, Enright and White also combined forces to with the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:16.32.
Kaleb Sopher added two solo victories on the day, claiming the 100-meter dash in 11.80 before taking the 200 in a time of 24.31.
Konnor Shumaker-Carpin also had a pair of victories on the day. He won the 400, clocking a 57.64. And he had the top distance in the long jump with an 18-9, a new PR.
Also, Landen Wolfkiel was fastest in the 300 hurdles, snapping the tape in personal-best 45.38.
“Good region win for us,” said coach Covell. “The guys have been working hard in practice as a whole and stepping up for each other. Today was a good example of that.”
