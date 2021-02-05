GUYS MILLS — At the beginning of the season, Maplewood senior Joey King had the goal of getting up on “both banners,” referring to the school’s state placement and the 100-career victory banners. After already accomplishing half of that goal last season by placing eighth in the state at 220 pounds, King turned that aspiration into reality on Thursday night during Maplewood’s 39-36 non-region victory over Cambridge Springs at The Woodshed.
With a second-period pin of Blue Devils’ Jordan Miller in the 215 bout, King notched his 100th win and became the 15th wrestler in the history of the Tiger program to reach that milestone. King’s triumph also came at the most important point of the match, as the Tigers were trailing 36-33 heading into the final bout of the evening.
King said after the match that the first feeling he felt after the whistle blew and the pro-Tiger crowd roared in applause was simply “excitement.”
“It’s a great accomplishment,” King said. “I’ve always dreamed of being up on both banners. It just feels great.”
King took control of the match against Miller with a four-point move in the first period. Miller chose neutral to begin the second after King deferred his choice, and the 215-pound Blue Devil caught everyone in the gymnasium, including King, off-guard with a takedown.
However, King was able to use Miller’s momentum against him for a quick reversal before finishing off his opponent with the pin with 57 seconds left in the frame. King improved to 12-1 on the season.
“He tried to get me in a headlock and caught me a little off-guard, but I just rolled him through,” King said. “I wasn’t going to lose tonight.”
King was one of two Tiger seniors who were honored on senior night. Fellow senior Austin Parker made quick work of James Sherman in the 145 bout. Parker pinned Sherman in 23 seconds, a follow-up from the 13-second pin Parker executed in the Region 3 dual on Jan. 23.
“I knew it was going to be the last time in this gym wrestling, and I wanted to make the most of it and go out with a bang,” said Parker, who improved to 7-6 on the campaign. “I was glad to finally break .500 again and have a winning record.”
Maplewood head coach John Parker was sentimental about his two seniors following the match.
“These two were my last ones that I started with in elementary,” coach Parker said. “We started our journeys together. It meant a lot to me.”
Maplewood won five of the seven contested bouts, and received 12 points off of pins from Dylan Reed (285) and Chase Blake (120). Mike Wickstrom recorded a 6-2 decision over Jacob Hauf at 126.
The Tigers also got forfeit victories from Richard Atkins (106) and Logan Gross (172).
“I saw a lot of desire tonight,” coach Parker said of his team. “They wanted to win and didn’t want to be the one that lost on senior night.”
Maplewood (8-5 overall, 3-2 Region 3) will travel to Meadville on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a non-region dual.
Maplewood 39, Cambridge Springs 36
285 — Dylan Reed (M) pinned Jacob Jones, 0:59. 106 — Richard Atkins (M) by forfeit. 113 — Brody Beck (CS) by forfeit. 120 — Chase Blake (M) pinned Logan Gerow, 2:55. 126 — Michael Wickstrom (M) dec. Jacob Hauf, 6-2. 132 — Kyle Huya (CS) by forfeit. 138 — Chase Beck (CS) pinned Adam Halstead, 0:31. 145 — Austin Parker (M) pinned James Sherman, 0:23. 152 — Kyle Banik (CS) by forfeit. 160 — Ayden Miller (CS) by forfeit. 172 — Logan Gross (M) by forfeit. 189 — Jackson Carico (CS) pinned Greg Roae, 1:22. 215 — Joey King (M) pinned Jordan Miller, 3:03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.