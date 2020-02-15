SHARON — Titusville wrestlers Seth Donovan (126), Jarrod Rodgers (152), Joe Jacobson (220) and Gage Sutton (285) survived Friday’s opening action at the Section 2 Tournament in Sharon and will start today’s competition in the semifinal rounds.
Donovan, the top-seed at 132, got a bye through first round of his bracket. In the quarterfinals, the Rocket senior picked up career victory No. 112 after defeating Greenville’s Mason Battles with a second-period technical fall. Donovan will face Reynolds’ Liam Foore in today’s semifinal.
Rodgers came in as the No. 2 seed in the 152 bracket, and also received a first-round bye. In his quarterfinal bout, Rodgers collected a second-period pin of Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner, whom the Rocket senior pinned in the dual-meet earlier in the year, to earn a spot in the semis. Rodgers is matched up against Hickory’s Andrew Bungar, the third seed in the bracket.
With slim numbers in the 285 bracket, the fourth-seeded Sutton was another Rocket to sit out first-round action with a bye. Fifty-nine seconds into his quarterfinal bout against Lakeview’s Sebastian Hensch, Sutton got the pin and advanced to today’s semifinals. Sutton will face top-seeded Rocco John-Daniello, of Reynolds, whom edged out Sutton in a 3-1 decision earlier in the season.
Jacobson didn’t have the luxury of getting through the first round uncontested. However, it only took 36 seconds for the Rocket to pin Grove City’s Alek Nero to begin the day. In the quarterfinals, Jacobson was behind of Lakeview’s Isaac DeVault in the second-period before landing a pin in the closing seconds of the frame. His pin sets up a semifinal bout against top-seed Anthony Gentile of Greenville. Jacobson lost a 15-8 decision to Gentile in the dual-meet on Dec. 17 at Greenville.
Devin Patterson (170) was the only other Rocket to get a victory on Friday. The Rocket freshman pinned Lakeview’s John Martin in the second-period of his first-round match. Then in the quarterfinals, Patterson held his own against top-seeded Cole Karpinski, of Greenville. Despite losing a 4-0 decision, Patterson trailed just 2-0 heading into the final period before Karpinski clinched the bout with a reversal.
Zach Rodgers (120), Brock Covell (138), James Titus (145), Levi Nosko (182) and Sebastian Titus (195) were sent to the consolation rounds after their first bouts, but are still in the running for one of the top seven places that coincides with a trip to districts.
“We had some good matches and some we should have won,” Titusville coach Joel Stearns said. “Tomorrow is a new day, and it doesn’t matter what place you take. It’s all about advancing to next week.”
Round of 16
106 — Thomas Foster (SR) major dec. Z. Leaf (GC), 14-1.
113 — Trevor Hamilton (F) dec. Camden Reiser (S), 7-2. Trent Roncaglione (C) pinned Aiden Kilpatrick (GC), 0:23.
120 — Cody Miller (H) major dec. Zac Herrmann (SH), 13-2. Justin O’Neil (W) pinned Robert Reiser (L), 1:31. Riley Kneeland (G) pinned Connor Peterson (C), 0:19. Mo Kawan (S) dec. Zach Rodgers (T), 3-2.
126 — Mason Battles (G) pinned Cameron King (F), 0:49.
132 — Wyatt Sternthal (SH) pinned Brandon Guthrie (L), 5:30. Eli Buck (S) pinned Sean Shields (J), 1:35. Donnie Palmer (M) pinned Elizebeth Foster (SR), 0:19.
138 — Michael Berger (M) dec. Brock Covell (T), 2-1. Sam Stephenson (S) pinned Cael Ziegler (F), 2:43. Luke Gentile (G) major dec. Jayden Rodger (H), 13-3. Logan Breese (GC) pinned Austin McFeaters, 1:48.
145 — Nathan Boyd (GC) pinned Mason Moore, 4:32. Camren Klenke (R) dec. James Titus (T), 10-6.
152 — Justus Baker (F) pinned Corey Medve (GC), 1:39. Justin Pearce (SR) pinned Hunter Yeager (CP), 2:11. Jalen Wagner (R) pinned Hunter Houy (M), 0:58.
160 — Dylan Wanner (W) pinned Mason Criado (F), 1:35.
170 — Devin Patterson (T) pinned John Martin (L), 3:44. Evan Hamilton (CP) pinned Dylan Lehman (C), 0:43.
182 — Jake Elbaz (M) pinned Kadin Karns (F), 1:34. Dylan Ahern (GC) pinned Peyton Lawrence (H), 1:59. Aidan Buck (S) pinned Steven Bartholomew (SH), 3:32.
195 — Landen Shaffer (SR) dec. Michael Brennemann (SH), 9-6. Griffen Richardson (G) pinned Hunter Dunham (H), 2:29.
220 — Rory McTighe (CP) pinned Michael Stabile (M), 1:34. Joe Jacobson (T) pinned Alex Nero (GC), 0:36. Zach Nesevich (J) pinned Donovan White (H), 0:32. Andrew Price (S) pinned Brady Delung (SH), 0:28.
285 — Isaiah Gilchrest (C) dec. Nicholas Maule (H), 3-2. Isaac Bell (SR) dec. Seth Hoovler (S), 4-3.
Quarterfinals
106 — Kane Kettering (R) pinned Foster, 0:22. Hunter Geibel (CP) major dec. Nevada Koehler (G), 9-0. Kyle Lantz (C) pinned Soor Patel (H), 0:51. Mitchell Headley (J) pinned Emalee Hostetler (M), 0:28.
113 — Gary Steen (R) pinned Hamilton, 1:27. Kamren Fry (SH) tech. fall Seth Renwick (J), 5:43. Blayke Knauf (G) pinned Nate Schupp (M), 1:22. Connor Saylor (H) pinned Roncaglione, 1:18.
120 — Chase McLaughlin (J) pinned Miller, 1:16. Cole Bayless (R) pinned Justin O’Neil (WM), 5:55. Nick Ayres (SR) dec. Kneeland, 3-1. Ashten Armagost (CP) pinned Kawan, 0:26.
126 — Seth Donovan (T) tech. fall Battles, 3:12. Liam Foore (R) pinned Ashton Roeder (SH), 1:42. Zane Grinnell (CP) pinned Zane Lynch (SR). Carson Filer (M) pinned Josiah Henriquez (GC), 1:37.
132 — Kaeden Berger (R) pinned Sternthal, 0:20. Malik Carney (F) pinned Deavon Rainey (G), 3:24. Collin Hearn (C) dec. Buck, 4-2. Carter Gill (H) tech. fall Palmer, 3:50.
138 — Alex Ischo (R) major dec. Berger, 14-6. Ryan O’Polka (L) major dec. Stephenson, 13-3. Mason Borlan (SR) dec. Gentile, 9-4. Brady Gould (C) dec. Breese, 4-3.
145 — Alex Chess (M) pinned Boyd, 0:30. Trevn Schaffer (L) dec. Nick Dignall (S), 11-4. Jonny O’Neil (C) major dec. Ty Holland (H), 12-0. Clayton Smith (CP) dec. Klenke, 5-3.
152 — Sully Allen (S) pinned Baker, 1:56. Jesse Davenport (C) dec. Glenn Lenhardt, 3-0. Andrew Bungar (H) dec. Pearce, 7-5. Jarrod Rodgers (T) pinned Wagner, 4:22.
160 — Gage Musser (CP) pinned Wanner, 3:00. Josh Anderson (C) pinned Aiden Bright (M), 5:37. Braelin Stewart (H) dec. Jordan DeCarmen (R), 6-1. Daiveon Say (GC) pinned Seth Evans, 2:54.
170 — Cole Karpinski (G) dec. Patterson, 4-0. Cole Toy (R) dec. Mason Hesselgesser (H), 1-0. Jed Goodlin (J) major dec. Michael Knafels (GC), 14-5. Holden Cook (F) dec. Hamilton, 7-2.
182 — Vito Pilosi (SR) pinned Elbaz, 0:49. Domanic Leonard (CP) pinned Levi Nosko (T), 0:57. Hunter Cowher (J) pinned Ahern, 1:21. Bryce McCloskey (R) pinned Buck, 0:31.
195 — Trevor Tursky (C) pinned Shaffer, 1:54. Anthony Gioan (W) dec. Sebastian Titus (T), 2-0. Logan Conner (M) major dec. Ryder Knierman (CP), 9-1. Braydon Herbster (R) pinned Richardson, 1:23.
220 — Anthony Gentile (G) pinned McTighe, 0:21. Jacobson pinned Isaac DeVault (L), 3:58. Evan Miller (R) pinned Nesevich, 3:05. Zeb Rubaker (W) pinned Price, 0:58.
285 — Rocco John-Daniello (R) pinned Gilchrest, 0:31. Gage Sutton (T) pinned Sebastian Hensch, 0:59. PJ Boggs (M) pinned Brenden Gioan (W), 4:35. Brayden DiFriscia (G) pinned Bell, 0:38.
Team key
C — Conneaut Area; CP — Commodore Perry; F — Franklin; G — Greenville; GC — Grove City; H — Hickory; J — Jamestown; L — Lakeview; M — Mercer; R — Reynolds; S — Sharon; SH — Sharpsville; SR — Slippery Rock; T — Titusville; W — West Middlesex
