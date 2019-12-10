FRANKLIN — Ever since Liz Kolodziejczak took over the Titusville Rockets girls basketball program, the focus has been on developing a tough defense. Monday night in the season-opener against the Franklin Knights, the Rockets defense was out in full force. However, the offense needed to go with that was absent, as the Knights came away with a 36-28 victory in non-region action.
Camden Bowser and Lauren Billingsley netted a combined 24 points in the opening 16 minutes to help Franklin (2-1) build a 28-14 lead at halftime. Despite giving up only eight points in the second half, Titusville (0-1) could not muster up a consistent scoring threat offense to complete a late comeback.
Bowser and Billingsley finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively for the victorious Knights. Amber Scott scored 12 of her team-high 15 points in the second half, while Braelyn Eldred added seven points.
Turnovers stymied the Rockets in the first half, as the Knights held them scoreless until the 2:42 mark when Abby Patterson made the first of her two buckets on the evening. By then, Franklin had already put 10 points up on the scoreboard and finished the period with a 17-5 lead.
“It’s the first game so hopefully it will get better,” Kolodziejczak said of her team committing 34 turnovers.
After a second stanza in which Franklin extended its advantage by two points, Titusville came out for the third quarter with a full-court press on defense. Following a post bucket by Bowser to start the quarter, Titusville’s defense kept Franklin off the scoreboard for more than six minutes. The Rockets forced nine turnovers during that stretch and trimmed its deficit to 30-20.
Although the preparation and comfort level may have been not as thorough at the team would have liked, the Rockets caused the Knights to panic while being under constant pressure and got the results that they were looking for.
“The only reason we didn’t run it (sooner) is that we had two girls sick last week, and we didn’t get to review it with them,” Kolodziejczak said. “We tried it, and actually it went pretty well. I wish we would have started with it, but we had some girls that weren’t very confident with it.”
Unfortunately, Titusville was unable to capitalize its 18 second-half takeaways as much as it needed to fully close the gap. The Rockets were 3 for 10 from the floor in the fourth quarter, and only added a pair of free throws to go with it. Giveaways in eight fourth-quarter possessions essentially ended any hope of the comeback.
Franklin keyed in on Scott, who was the Rockets leading scorer last season. The senior guard contributed six points in the final eight minutes, but often had two or three defenders on her which forced other players to convert on their chances if Titusville was going to succeed in its comeback bid.
“We are trying to look at ways to get people off of face-guarding her,” Kolodziejczak said. “We are trying to overload sides and just shoot. The younger girls are coming along, but we got in foul trouble and that was our biggest thing.”
Titusville will have the chance to get its first win of the season on Thursday when the Rockets host North East, at 7 p.m., in their Region 3 and home opener.
