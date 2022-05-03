May 3, 2020
It was Danica Fonzo’s one-out double to right-center field that tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. And it was Fonzo who, a short time later, hurried home from third base on a wild pitch to score the game-winning run.
Yet, while Fonzo’s late-inning heroics were considerable, Titusville coach Megan Green emphasized afterward that it took every one of the Rockets players to defeat a tough Hickory squad 7-6 during an exciting Region 4 clash at Daisy Crawford Field on Monday.
“The one thing I told the girls was that this was a team win,” said Green. “The girls needed this win. Hickory dealt us a horrible blow last year at Hickory — a home plate issue, an umpire overturning a call. So, they’ve had that sour taste in their mouth since that game at Hickory.
“So, to turn around and say we won this game, we did this, and it was all of us, not just one or two people, I’m very proud of the girls, I really am. They needed this.”
Indeed, Fonzo’s double wouldn’t have made such an impact had Briana Wynn not reached on an error a couple batters earlier. And it wouldn’t have tied the game had Hannah Peterson not singled to right just after Wynn reached, putting the tying runs on the bases.
While we’re on the subject, Peterson had a monster game on offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple out of the lead-off spot, scoring three times.
“She saw it well today,” Green said.
Furthermore, Fonzo wouldn’t have gotten to third had Kyra Atkins not launched a fly ball to deep right field, allowing Fonzo to tag up after the catch and advance.
And Fonzo wouldn’t have come home had Audrey Herman not waited in the batter’s box for a hittable pitch, only to get one come in low around her ankles and skid away from Hickory’s catcher, opening the door for Fonzo.
They all had to play their role.
“That’s the thing these girls have to get in their minds is that they don’t have to save the day every time they get into the batter’s box,” said Green. “They just have to put the ball in play and let everybody do the rest. And that’s what they did today.”
Of course, the seventh inning wouldn’t have mattered at all had Titusville not made a game of things in the previous six innings.
A lot of the credit there goes to Herman, the Rockets’ pitcher. She faced a tough Hickory lineup, and withstood an early gut-punch when the Hornets’ Madeline Myers led off the first inning with a home run to right center.
Yet, Herman went right back to work and fanned the next two batters.
She would eventually finish the day with a dozen hits allowed, just one walk, and seven strikeouts, including three inning-ending Ks with runners on base.
“Audrey did a great job,” said Green. “She got a lot of girls to sit down today.”
Of course, Herman’s efforts wouldn’t have mattered had the Titusville defense not stepped up several times on the day.
For instance, in the third inning, Myers led off with a single. Yet, she tried to steal second a short time later, and Atkins, the Rockets’ catcher, gunner her down with a sharp throw to Peterson covering the bag.
Then in the sixth inning, Hickory, leading 5-4, had runners at the corners. The Hornets tried to squeeze in a run with a sacrifice bunt. But Herman charged in a picked it up, fired to Fonzo at first for one out. And Fonzo quickly relayed the ball to Atkins at the plate who tagged out the runner for a crucial double play.
Other defensive highlights:
Center fielder Abigail Colie ranged to her right to snatch a probable home run ball off the Hornets’ Hallie Miller to lead off the seventh inning.
Wynn, at third base, made a great throw to first to beat the runner for the second out of the seventh, and later caught a pop-up for the third out.
The Rockets only committed one error for the game.
“The great thing about that is, historically speaking, once one error happens, then we have another, then we have another,” said Green. “And that didn’t happen this time. It was one error and then, ‘Let’s go.’
And when Hickory did find the scoreboard, Titusville found ways to counter.
The Hornets were up 1-0 after the top of the first. The Rockets responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to a single by Peterson, a double by Atkins and a sac fly by Herman.
Hickory tied it up 2-2. And then Titusville scored in the bottom of the third when Fonzo reached on an error, and then scored off of second base when the Hornets threw a pickoff attempt to first into the outfield.
Later, Hickory was up 4-3. And then Titusville tied it up in the fifth when Peterson tripled and the scored on a slow-rolling single to third by Atkins.
Then Hickory was up 6-4 … and then came the seventh inning.
“Then the girls that came in, and maybe they didn’t see the plays that day,” said Green, “but they came up at the plate and made every at-bat count.”
Titusville improved to 3-7 both overall and in Region 4 with the win. Hickory slipped to 8-4 on the season, 8-3 in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.