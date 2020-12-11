Four members of the District 10 Class 2A Champion Maplewood Tigers girls volleyball team, along with one Titusville Rocket, were recently voted onto the Region 4 all-star teams by the coaches in the region. The results of the vote were announced Thursday.
Making the First Team were the Tigers powerful pair of outside hitters, senior Chloe Leech and sophomore Sadie Thomas, and senior libero Madison Crawford. Joining them on the First Team were Region 4 Player of the Year and outside hitter Cassidy Snider (CASH), middle hitters Jordan Sitler (Warren) and Mia Sorenson (Meadville) and Meadville setter Jillian Decker.
Both Leech and Thomas were Region 2 First Team members in 2019, and the duo was selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Team earlier this week.
Making the Region 4 Second Team were Tigers sophomore setter Bailey Varndell and Rocket senior middle hitter Mackenna Marvin. Also on the team were outside hitters Olivia English (Warren), Kaylee Mattera (CASH), Hannah Shattuck (Warren) and Ella Stewart (Meadville); CASH libero Rylee Jones and CASH setter Emily Bortnick.
Kennedy Catholic’s Keegan McConahy (Region 1), Sharpsville’s Cady Benedict (Region 2), Cochranton’s Lexie Moore (Region 3) and Corry’s Rachel Brady (Region 5) were the respective individual Region Players of the Year. Region 6’s award was shared by Fairview’s Kiersten Stafford and Girard’s Kayla Sharman. Fort LeBoeuf’s Anna Bayer and Villa Maria’s Karlee Berchtold shared Region 7’s top honor.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Name — School — Year — Pos.
Gabi Lego — Wilmington — 12 — OH
Mackenzie Lego — Wilmington — 12 — DS
Emma Boland — Reynolds — 11 — OH
Delaney Snyder — Commodore Perry — 12 — S
Ryanne Moore-Michaels — Mercer — 12 — S
Allie Laughlin — Mercer — 12 — MH
Keegan McConahy — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — OH
Mya Winkle — Reynolds — 12 — L
Katy Briggs — West Middlesex — 11 — L
Second team
Elizabeth Kammerdiener — Jamestown — 11 — MH
Dana Bielobocky — Reynolds — 12 — MH
Kennedy Beatty — West Middlesex — 10 — MH
Kearstyn Coulter — Commodore Perry — 12 — OH
Delaney Cowger — Jamestown — 11 — S
Paije Peterson — Wilmington — 10 — MH
Remington Koi — Wilmington — 12 — L
Region champion — Wilmington
Region player of the year — Keegan McConahy, Kennedy Catholic
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Name — School — Year — Pos.
Aniyah Anderson — Hickory — 12 — OH
Cady Benedict — Sharpsville — 11 — MH
Lauren Kos — Sharpsville — 11 — S
Tiffany Madison — Slippery Rock — 12 — MH
Jaidah Rosario — Greenville — 12 — OH
Amy Batt — Greenville — 12 — MH
Hailey Conway — Grove City — 11 — DS
Haven Patton — Lakeview — 12 — OH
Giaona Caputo — Hickory — 12 — S
Rachel Wiesen — Hickory — 12 — L
Second team
Kelsey Gargano — Hickory — 12 — DS
Sierra Williams — Lakeview — 12 — MH
Leah Hostetler — Lakeview — 11 — MH
Amanda McNabb — Grove City — 12 — OH
Delaney Callahan — Grove City — 10 — MH
Virginia Recchia — Slippery Rock — 10 — S
Klara Wilson — Slippery Rock — 12 — L
Region champion — Hickory
Region player of the year — Cady Benedict, Sharpsville
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
First team
Name — School — Year — Pos.
Devyn Sokol — Cochranton — 10 — RS
Brittany Houck — Saegertown — 11 — OH
Taylor Smith — Cambridge Springs — 11 — OS
Lexie Moore — Cochranton — 12 — OH
Averie Braymer — Saegertown — 11 — OH
Dana Jackson — Cochranton — 10 — S
Megan Heim — Cochranton — 11 — MH
Amber Costello — Saegertown — 12 — L
Second team
Jordyn Wheeler — Cambridge Springs — 10 — MH
Andrea Sveda — Youngsville — 12 — MH
Ava Jones — Saegertown — 12 — S
Kamryn Weissinger — Youngsville — 12 — OH
Kennedi Winslow — Rocky Grove — 12 — OH
Abbie Schultz — Cambridge Springs — 11 — S
Chelsey Freyermuth — Cochranton — 10 — OH
Taytum Jackson — Cochranton — 10 — L
Region co-champions — Cochranton, Saegertown
Region player of the year — Lexie Moore, Cochranton
___
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
First team
Name — School — Year — Pos.
Cassidy Snider — Conneaut — 12 — OH
Chloe Leech — Maplewood — 12 — OH
Sadie Thomas — Maplewood — 10 — OH
Jordan Sitler — Warren — 12 — MH
Jillian Decker — Meadville — 12 — S
Mia Sorensen — Meadville — 11 — MH
Madison Crawford — Maplewood — 12 — L
Second team
Emily Bortnick — Conneaut — 12 — S
Kaylee Mattera — Conneaut — 10 — OH
Bailey Varndell — Maplewood — 10 — S
Hannah Shattuck — Warren — 12 — OH
MacKenna Marvin — Titusville — 12 — MH
Olivia English — Warren — 12 — OH
Ella Stewart — Meadville — 11 — OH
Rylee Jones — Conneaut — 11 — L
Region co-champions — Conneaut, Maplewood
Region player of the year — Cassidy Snider, Conneaut
___
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
First team
Name — School — Year — Pos.
Rachel Brady — Corry — 11 — OH
Eliza Reynolds — Union City — 12 — MB
Cyaira Zelinski — Union City — 12 — S
Izzy Gray — Harbor Creek — 11 — S
Maura Benim — Harbor Creek — 11 — OH
Kaylee Jones — North East — 12 — OH
Ciara Davis — Corry — 12 — MH
Alli Flook — Harbor Creek — 11 — L
Second team
Elena Cubero — Harbor Creek — 11 — OH
Allison Zaczkiewicz — Corry — 12 — S
Cadence Jones — North East — 9 — MB
Kameran Mayes — North East — 12 — S
Kylie Baker — North East — 12 — RS
Lindsey Mitchell — Corry — 12 — OH
Sam Zank — Harbor Creek — 10 — MH
Emma Hopson — Union City — 11 — RS
Tayler Elchynski — Corry — 10 — L
Abby Tingley — Union City — 11 — L
Region champion — Corry
Region player of the year — Rachel Brady, Corry
___
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
First team
Name — School — Year — Pos.
Chloe McManus — Fairview — 12 — OH
Kiersten Stafford — Fairview — 12 — MH
Chloe Simmons — Girard — 12 — S
Jenn Hunter — Fairview — 11 — S
Maddie Kennedy — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — OH
Taylor Williams — Girard — 11 — OH
Tori Williams — Girard — 11 — S
Kayla Sharman — Girard — 11 — MH
Morgan Dougherty — Fairview — 12 — MH
Jenna Hanas — Fairview — 12 — L
Second team
Sammy Momeyer — Fairview — 12 — RS
Grace Barman — Faiview — 11 — DS
Anna Kaufer — Northwestern — 10 — S
Emilee Swift — Northwestern — 12 — OH
Jessie Saxton — Northwestern — 12 — MH
Addy Wade — Conneaut (Ohio) — 11 — RS
Kylee Konkol — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — L
Kendall Farley — Conneaut (Ohio) — 12 — L
Region champion — Fairview
Region co-players of the year — Kiersten Stafford, Fairview; Kayla Sharman, Girard
___
REGION 7 ALL-STARS
First team
Name — School — Year — Pos.
Abby Soboleski — McDowell — 12 — S
Kelly Miller — McDowell — 12 — OH
Karlee Berchtold — Villa Maria — 11 — OP
Lilli Mook — General McLane — 10 — OH
Kayle Seidel — General McLane — 12 — OH
Audrey Friedman — Fort LeBoeuf — 11 — OH
Anna Bayer — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — RS
Jordan Popowski — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — L
Second team
Lauren Dahn — Fort LeBoeuf — 11 — OH
Kasey Smith — Villa Maria — 11 — MH
Willa Regal — Villa Maria — 11 — S
Macy Testa — McDowell — 10 — OH
Mackenzie Kulik — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — S
Kerringten Wasiulewski — Fort LeBoeuf — 11 — S
Ava Fetzner — McDowell — 12 — L
Region champion — Fort LeBoeuf
Region co-players of the year — Anna Bayer, Fort LeBoeuf and Karlee Berchtold, Villa Maria
