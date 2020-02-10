The Titusville Rockets boys basketball home game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 against Commodore Perry will now be a varsity only contest played on Wednesday, Feb. 12 as part of a varsity only doubleheader. The varsity boys will play at 6 p.m. and the varsity girls will play Corry following the boys game. It will be senior night for the girls, and the game will also be in memory of former Rocket girls coach Jennifer Troup's mother, who recently passed away from cancer. Fans are encouraged to wear pink and to come out and support the Rocket basketball teams in their final home games of the regular season.
