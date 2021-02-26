What they say is really true — when the things in life that you care for come to an end, the goodbyes are never easy.
For those who haven’t heard, I am leaving The Titusville Herald. Today is my last day as your Sports Editor. The decision to leave purely comes down to “adult” reasons.
As I take a step back and assess where I’m at right now, I’m 29 and set to be married on October. With plans of starting a family in the near-future, I know it’s best for me to have a change in schedule. In order to be able to be the best husband and father I can be, the key is being there — and working the hours I do currently just isn’t conducive for that in my opinion.
I plan to use some of my other God-given skills right now in order to prioritize and plan for my future family. Some of you may not know that I have a bachelor’s degree in chemistry that I earned at Gannon University, and that is the field in which I’m headed for in this change of season.
With that said, I wanted to take some time to express to you — the readers, coaches, players, etc. — that I’ve really been blessed these past four years here in the Titusville community.
I grew up nearby in Seneca and graduated from Cranberry High School. However, I never really ventured out to Titusville and other parts this side of Oil City, unless it was on the way to Erie — mainly for college and Erie SeaWolves baseball games. Since becoming the Sports Editor of The Herald in February 2017, I’ve really grown to enjoy this community and am thankful for being welcomed and accepted in the way I’ve been.
These past four years, although I couldn’t show it physically in person or on paper in my stories, I’ve become a Rockets and Tigers fan in all sports. I’ve shared joy in the championships and pain in the heartbreaks — feeling the range of emotions for the rest in between. I’m sure that will continue in the future as I watch from afar.
Over the past week since my decision to leave has spread, people have to come up to me to learn about my future plans, share some memories and wish me luck on the next chapter of my life. I’m unable to truly express how much the kind words and expressions of gratitude have meant to me. Anyone who knows me personally knows I can be a rambler, but this week has truly left me speechless.
Although I am moving on, I hope to still be around in a small capacity going forward. I have offered to help out on occasion with game coverage, so if you see me out and about, feel free to come on over and catch up.
Therefore, it really isn’t a “goodbye,” more so a “until we see each other again.”
