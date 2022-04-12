The Titusville baseball team went from a busy few days in Florida, to waiting around for a week as the snow melted in Pennsylvania, to getting right back into the thick of things this week.
The Rockets played their second game in as many days on Tuesday, scheduling a matchup against non-region opponent General McLane that morning.
And Titusville ended the day with its second straight win, defeating the Lancers 7-4 during a clash at Art Pearson Field.
“We’re always trying to improve every day,” said Titusville head coach Roy Schweitzer. “Sometimes the monotony of practice can take its toll. So to get a chance to come down here and perform is nice. And it’s good to see things coming together, to see the guys filling their roles.”
The Rockets are scheduled to get right back to work today, traveling to Albion to face Region 4 opponent Northwestern.
Much like they did Monday against Girard, the Rockets got another strong start on the mound. This one belonged to Tanner Abrams, who pitched five scoreless innings, yielded four hits, walked and pair and struck out four.
“Tanner did an outstanding job,” said Schweitzer. “He worked fast. He was in control. I think he had one inning where the other team had some nice hits. But he kept his cool, he just kept dealing. It was good to see.”
This time around, Titusville matched that pitching effort with some good run support.
After a scoreless first inning, the Rockets scored two runs in both the second and third innings, and then tacked on three more insurance runs in the fifth, which turned out to be vital.
Garrett Knapp and Kameron Mong led Titusville offensively with three hits apiece. Knapp scored three times and had an RBI single in the first. Mong scored twice, doubled in the second inning,
and drove in runs off singles in the third and fifth.
Kasen Neely added a pair of singles for the game. Kolin Baker had an RBI single in both the second and fifth innings. And Hunter Thomas added a double for the Rockets.
“We were getting some timely hits,” said Schweitzer. “We were delivering in some key situations that we didn’t pull off (on Monday). So, this feels real good.”
Down 7-0, McLane (0-1) got a little rally going in the sixth, taking advantage of a couple Titusville errors to score three runs. The Lancers then added a fourth run in the seventh inning.
Brandon Decrick had two hits for McLane. Jared Peyton, Ian Kennedy and Ross Morrow all hit doubles.
All of the Lancers’ runs were against Rockets reliever Brock Covell, yet none of them were earned.
Covell pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowed two hits, walked one and struck out two.
Thomas came on in the seventh, gave up a hit, and struck out one while recording the final two outs of the game.
“We had some younger guys in towards the end and it got a little sloppy,” said Schweitzer. “That will happen when you’re trying to work some things in. But we hung in there and we got it done tonight.”
