Yellow Jackets sting Rockets 39-0 in R-6 finale

GIRARD — Since beginning the season 3-0, the Titusville Rockets football team has experienced the growing pains of a relatively younger team.

With a 39-0 defeat on the road at the hands of the Girard Yellow Jackets, the Rockets suffered their sixth-straight loss and finished out Region 6 action with a 1-5 record in those contests.

Christian Gibbons rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Girard offense. Connor Zimmer added two more scores on a 4-yard reception and 53-yard sprint, while Todd Essman bursted for a 1-yard run across the goal line.

Titusville played the role of spoiler very well during the opening portions of the contest, limiting Girard to just seven points in the first quarter. However, the offense was unable to cross the goal line during the game, as Titusville coach Bryan Baldwin said that his team just “shot ourselves in the foot.”

“We came out hanging right there and playing tough,” Baldwin said. “Defensively, we had a great game plan and we were right there with them. A few fumbled snaps and penalties hurt us again, offensively.”

It appeared that Titusville put its first points on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Landon Palma returned a kickoff for six points, but a holding call on the return negated the score. Also during the period, a high snap on a Rocket punt attempt deep in their own territory led to the boot being blocked by the Yellow Jackets. Girard’s Connor Zimmer fell on the loose pigskin in the end zone for six points.

Titusville was limited to just 17 rushing yards on 22 carries, with Charlie Nicholson leading the unit with 48 yards. Landon Palma caught four passes for 28 yards, but the Rockets just couldn’t string enough plays together to reach the end zone.

“We just have to keep working and getting better,” Baldwin said. “We’re a young team with a couple of seniors, but the core of our team is young. We just have to keep building.”

Titusville (3-6 overall, 1-5 Region 6) will close out the 2019 season on the road next week at District 9’s Karns City.