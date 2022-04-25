They say it doesn’t matter if it’s pretty, as long as it’s a win.
Well, the Titusville baseball team keeps finding ways to win. But Rockets head coach Roy Schweitzer wouldn’t mind if those wins were a little easier on the eyes … and the nerves.
The Rockets pulled out another squeaker on Friday, this time defeating Region 4 opponent Seneca 2-0 during a contest at Art Pearson. It was the fifth time this season that Titusville has won a game by two runs or fewer.
“I’m impressed with our defense and pitching so far,” said Schweitzer. “But I’m disappointed with our hitting.”
Two days prior, Titusville was held to three hits and struck out 20 times in a 2-1 win over Franklin.
In the Seneca game, things were a bit more reasonable, as the Rockets had six hits and struck out five times.
“I think we’re only going to get better with our hitting,” Schweitzer said. “But it does get frustrating because we know we have some good sticks in our lineup. We just need to start expecting a lot more out of everyone. These guys need to expect more out of themselves and each other.”
Still, Schweitzer isn’t complaining too much, considering his team is now 8-2 overall and 6-0 in Region 4.
“It feels good, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But we haven’t peaked, by any means.”
Seneca head coach Jim Koper, whose team is now 1-5 overall and in the region, wouldn’t mind having Titusville’s issues.
“(Titusville) grinds it out,” he said. “I follow these guys and I know Roy. And that’s what I’m trying to get our guys to do — grind out every at-bat, grind out every inning. A lot of high school games are won ugly. You’ve got to win the ugly games. And I’m trying to get these guys to that.”
The Rockets got yet another terrific pitching performance. This one belonged to Tanner Abrams who authored a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits while walking a pair and striking out nine.
“Tanner was fantastic,” said Schweitzer. “He battled a couple times. He got into some deep counts. But he was able to get out of it. And he got some guys out with one swing. So he was able to keep his pitch count down and was able to close it.”
Seneca had its biggest opportunities to score on Abrams early.
The best one was in the first inning, Lucas Rupp hit a one-out double to left field. Then Ben Reider blooped a single into shallow right.
Koper waved Rupp around third base on the Reider’s hit. But Titusville first baseman Hunter Thomas tracked the ball down in the grass and zipped it down to catcher Kasen Neely, who tagged out Rupp before he could reach the plate.
The Titusville defense came up big a couple more times during the game. Abrams, shortstop Garrett Knapp and first baseman Thomas turned a 1-6-3 double play to end the third. And Neely gunned down a baserunner trying to steal second in the fourth.
However, Seneca’s chances got fewer and fewer as Abrams got better as the game progressed.
“He got stronger,” said Schweitzer. “The first inning it looked like he was a little tight. It’s been awhile since he’s pitched. … But I thought he settled down and he threw as well as he ever has.”
Titusville had a couple early opportunities to score that came up empty as well.
In the second, Tyler Durstine got on board with a two-out single to center. Then Landon Baker cranked a doubled to the left-center gap. Schweitzer waved Durstine home. But Klayton Komisarski made a fantastic throw from center field to cut-off man Conner Kaveney. And Kaveney relayed it to catcher Christian Wieczorek, who applied the tag to end the inning.
“(Seneca) played a great game,” said Schweitzer. “As much as I’m talking about where we’re at, they played a fantastic game. The Rupp kid did a great job on the mound and his teammates supported him. It was a very good high school baseball game.”
Finally, in the sixth inning, Titusville broke the stalemate.
Kolin Baker led off with a grounder to short. It was a bang-bang play at first. The call went Baker’s way. He would be 2-for-3 for the game.
“Obviously, from my perspective, that wasn’t the case,” said Koper. “But what are you going to do?”
After the game, we asked Baker if he was safe or not.
He smiled. “It was close,” he replied.
Thomas then followed with a slow roller to third. Conner Bem, the Bobcats’ third baseman, looked to get the lead runner at second, but Baker had gotten a good jump and was already there. And by the time Bem pivoted to first, Thomas was just a step away, so Bem just held onto the ball.
Seneca pulled Rupp off the mound after that. He had allowed six hits, walked three and struck out five over five innings.
With Komisarsky on the hill in relief, Schweitzer had Baker steal third. The plan worked. Wieczorek made a decent throw to third, but Bem couldn’t make the catch. The ball hit the dirt Baker kicked it away on his slide. Baker got up and ran home to get the Rockets on the board and Thomas made it all the way to third.
“We made a couple mistakes and Titusville knew what to do with them,” Koper said.
Brock Covell then hit a sacrifice fly to right to bring Thomas in, making it 2-0.
That would be enough against Abrams and the Rockets defense.
“Once again,” he said, “towards the end of the game, we keep in there and we’re able to find some runs and pull it out somehow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.