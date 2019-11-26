Thiel Tomcat wrestler and 2018 Maplewood High School graduate Dylan Proper took third place at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational on Saturday to highlight this week of alumni action.
Entering the weekend with a 4-3 record on the season, Proper opened the action in the 174 weight bracket with a pin and major decision before losing to eventual second-place finisher Daniel Beemer, of Ashland, by a 16-6 major decision. The former Tiger rallied back to post consecutive pins in the consolation bracket, the second of which came again Ohio Wesleyan’s Jaret Lowry in the third place bout.
Also taking to the mat for their respective collegiate teams this winter are former Titusville Rockets Parker Harvey (Gannon), Hunter Thompson (Edinboro), Hunter Wagner (Missouri Valley) and Chris Wig (Lycoming). Harvey, Thompson and Wig have yet to appear in action, while Wagner has competed in two tournaments.
Wagner, a 2017 THS graduate, has posted a 5-3 combined in the Kauffman-Brand and Lindenwood Opens which took place earlier this month. In the Kauffman-Brand Open on Nov. 9, Wagner made it to the semifinal round of the 149-pound bracket in the amateur division. The former Rocket picked up three straights victories — two decisions and one major decision — before being pinned in the semifinals. Later on Nov. 23 in the Lindenwood Open, Wagner netted two pins before being knocked out in the consolation third round.
In collegiate basketball, Maplewood alumnae Ryleigh Beck and Venango Catholic grad and Tionesta resident Brady Kingston have been starting players for the Penn State New Kensington and Pitt-Greensburg basketball teams, respectively.
Beck has led her team in minutes played in four of the six contests so far this season, and has totaled 8.17 points per game, including a team-high 14 points in Saturday’s 52-40 victory against Penn State Mont Alto. In his three games, Kingston has totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Titusville graduates JaiQuil Johnson (Clarion), Tyler Gates (Penn State Behrend) and Kai Skinner (Westminster), along with Tionesta resident and Forest Area alum Morgan Silvis (Penn State DuBois) are also suiting up on the court for their respective programs.
Johnson has played in all five games for Clarion, averaged more than 11 minutes on the floor and scored his first collegiate point on Nov. 16 against Davis & Elkins on a made free throw. Skinner and Gates have each contributed three points in limited action to this point. Silvis has totaled 32 points, appeared in all seven games, including one start, and averaged 20 minutes per game.
In women’s swimming, Oil City graduate Riley Weller began her freshman campaign for the Shippensburg Raiders. Weller contributed three points to the team’s season-opening victory over Kutztown with her third-place finish in the 1,000-yard free. She also added one point against Clarion for claiming fifth place in the 1,000-yard free on Nov. 1.
Two Oil City alumni wrapped up their respective football campaigns on Saturday in bowl action.
Jackson McFall and the Grove City Eagles were victorious by a 48-31 margin over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the James Lynah Bowl. McFall started at strong safety, made two solo tackles and broke up two passes.
Logan Stahl and the Carnegie Mellon Tartans fell 42-28 to Brevard College in the Scotty Whitelaw Bowl. Stahl started at center, but the Tartans were limited to 25 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
