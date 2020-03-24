Although there is still hope that 2019-20 swimming season will be properly closed with the completion of the AA portion of the PIAA Championship Meet, the District 10 coaches have voted on the region all-star teams with six Titusville boys swimmers making the cut.
Titusville’s Zach Titus was named the top swimmer of his region after the coaches in the region voted the St. Bonaventure recruit as the Region 1 Swimmer of the Year, while teammates Frank Barger, Seth Brooks, David Hauptman, Trey Kirvan and Conan Young earned Region 1 First Team honors.
All three relay teams were First Team selections with Titus, Hauptman, Brooks and Barger in the 200-medley; Hauptman, Young, Kirvan and Barger in the 200-free; and Titus, Kirvan, Young and Barger in the 400-free.
Titus made the First Team in the 100-back and 200-IM, as did Barger in the 50-free. Kirvan was a Second Team selection in the 100- and 500-free, while and Brooks (100-back, Hauptman (100-breast) and Young (200-free) joined the Second Team.
All six swimmers were slated to compete at the PIAA Championship Meet before the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted the scheduled competition at Bucknell University.
Titus entered the campaign coming off earning a silver medal in the 100-yard back at states last season. The senior continued to slash the previous times in the Rocket record books by either setting a new mark or lowering his previous time in (100-meter back, 100-meter fly, 100-yard fly, 200-meter free, 200-meter IM, 200-yard IM, 400-meter free and 500-yard free. He also set the Oil City High School pool record in the 500-yard free on Jan. 6, and the Region 1 meet records in the 100-back and 200-IM on Feb. 8 at Grove City College. Titus was named the Iroquois Invitational MVP on Jan. 18 and qualified for states individually in the 200-yard IM, after winning the District 10 Championship, and the 100-back.
Hauptman brought down a pair of the longer standing records during the campaign in the 100-meter and 100-yard breaststroke. The sophomore individually qualified for states in the 100-meter installment of the event. Kirvan and Young both qualified for states in the 200- and 500-free, as did Barger in the 50-free.
The 200-yard medley relay team broke the THS program record and the Oil City High School pool record during the campaign on its way to a state bid. The 400-free relay team set the THS meter record at home against Oil City on Feb. 3 before earning a state bid and setting a new THS mark in the yard event at districts.
The all-region teams in girls swimming were also released, but no Titusville swimmer made the cut. The wrestling region all-star teams will be the final release of the winter sports campaigns at a date yet to be determined.
DISTRICT 10 SWIMMING ALL-STARS
BOYS
REGION 1
First Team
200 medley relay — Titusville (Zach Titus, David Hauptman, Seth Brooks, Frank Barger)
200 free — Nolan Songer, Sharon
200 IM — Zach Titus, Titusville
50 free — Frank Barger, Titusville
100 fly — Nolan Songer, Sharon
100 free — Zach Malek, Oil City
500 free — Jason Basile, Hickory
200 free relay — Titusville (David Hauptman, Conan Young, Trey Kirvan, Frank Barger)
100 back — Zach Titus, Titusville
100 breast — Tom Schneider, Oil City
400 free relay — Titusville (Zach Titus, Trey Kirvan, Conan Young, Frank Barger)
Second Team
200 medley relay — Oil City (Nick Richar, Tom Schneider, Chase Johnson, Zach Malek)
200 free — Conan Young, Titusville
200 IM — Tom Schneider, Oil City
50 free — Nolan Songer, Sharon
100 fly — Jason Basile, Hickory
100 free — Trey Kirvan, Titusville
500 free — Trey Kirvan, Titusville
200 free relay — Sharon (Nikoli Dobosh, Ty Chartraw, Jake Cattron, Nolan Songer)
100 back — Seth Brooks, Titusville
100 breast — David Hauptman, Titusville
400 free relay — Oil City (Nick Richar, Tom Schneider, Chase Johnson, Zach Malek)
Region 1 Champion
Titusville
Region 1 Swimmer/diver of the Year
Zach Titus, Titusville
REGION 2
First Team
200 medley relay — Fairview (Ethan Weber, Teddy Murphey, Sam Zablotny, JJ Ennis)
200 free — Laban Ehrhart, Corry
200 IM — Teddy Murphey, Fairview
50 free — Ben Goode, Corry
100 fly — Ben Goode, Corry
100 free — Sam Zablotny, Fairview
500 free — Jonathan Albers, Corry
200 free relay — Corry (Nathan Lesher, Jonathan Albers, Laban Ehrhart, Ben Goode)
100 back — Evan Kemp, North East
100 breast — Teddy Murphey, Fairview
400 free relay — Fairview (Ethan Weber, Teddy Murphey, Sam Zablotny, JJ Ennis)
Diving — Gavin Rucks, Fairview
Second Team
200 medley relay — North East (Evan Kemp, Mason Currier, Grant Girts, Cody Burch)
200 free — Ethan Weber, Fairview
200 IM — Evan Kemp, North East
50 free — Sam Zablotny, Fairview
100 fly — Collin Armstrong, Iroquois
100 free — Laban Ehrhart, Corry
500 free — Mitchell Myers, Fairview
200 free relay — Fairview (Micah Glus, Mitchell Myers, Jacob Mehler, JJ Ennis)
100 back — Nathan Lesher, Corry
100 breast — Donovan Humberger, Fairview
400 free relay — Corry (Nathan Lesher, Jonathan Albers, Laban Ehrhart, Ben Goode)
Diving — Ryan Hess, General McLane
Region 2 Champion
Fairview
Region 2 Swimmer/diver of the Year
Teddy Murphey, Fairview
REGION 3
First Team
200 medley relay — Cathedral Prep (Ethan Neff, Andrew Campbell, Gavin Ferry, Jacob Clark)
200 free — Rob Lupo, Cathedral Prep
200 IM — Jacob Clark, Cathedral Prep
50 free — Josh Merchbaker, Meadville
100 fly — Gavin Ferry, Cathedral Prep
100 free — Mike Rahner, Cathedral Prep
500 free — Matthew McCormick, Cathedral Prep
200 free relay — Cathedral Prep (Jack Kloecker, Jacob Clark, Gavin Ferry, Mike Rahner)
100 back — Ethan Neff, Cathedral Prep
100 breast — Andrew Campbell, Cathedral Prep
400 free relay — Cathedral Prep (Jack Kloecker, Gavin Ferry, Ethan Neff, Mike Rahner)
Diving — Max Campbell, Cathedral Prep
Second Team
200 medley relay — McDowell (Christopher Zhou, Jordan Kraus, Matthew Lee, Aidan Fickenworth)
200 free — CJ Girts, Cathedral Prep
200 IM — Andrew Campbell, Cathedral Prep
50 free — Mike Rahner, Cathedral Prep
100 fly — Ethan Neff, Cathedral Prep
100 free — Jack Kloecker, Cathedral Prep
500 free — Aidan Levis, Cathedral Prep
200 free relay — McDowell (Aidan Fickenworth, Owen Hardner, Timothy Simon, Christopher Zhou)
100 back — Josh Merchbaker Meadville
100 breast — Christopher Zhou McDowell
400 free relay — McDowell – (Matthew Su, Timothy Simon, Matthew Lee, Aidan Fickenworth)
Diving — Joseph Gigliotti, McDowell
Region 3 Champion
Cathedral Prep
Region 3 Swimmer/diver of the Year
Ethan Neff, Cathedral Prep
GIRLS
REGION 1
First Team
200 medley relay — Grove City (Zoey Beck, Amanda McNabb, Rebecca Krenzer, Aleana Smiley)
200 free — Christa Schneider, Oil City
200 IM — Alaina Brown, Franklin
50 free — Carleigh Koerner, Franklin
100 fly — Zoey Beck, Grove City
100 free — Christa Schneider, Oil City
500 free — Gwen Elsey, Hickory
200 free relay — Oil City (Christina Smith, Morgan Stover, Emily Russell, Christa Schneider)
100 back — Alaina Brown, Franklin
100 breast — Morgan Stover, Oil City
400 free relay — Oil City (Christina Smith, Morgan Stover, Emily Russell, Christa Schneider)
Second Team
200 medley relay — Oil City (Sydney Svolos, Morgan Stover, Dana Wenner, Christina Smith)
200 free — Gwen Elsey, Hickory
200 IM — Christina Smith, Oil City
50 free — Zoey Beck, Grove City
100 fly — Dana Wenner, Oil City
100 free — Aleana Smiley, Grove City
500 free — Grace Snyder, Hickory
200 free relay — Grove City (Aleana Smiley, Tabitha Shepson, Rebecca Krenzer, Zoey Beck)
100 back — Dana Wenner, Oil City
100 breast — Amanda McNabb, Grove City
400 free relay — Grove City (Aleana Smiley, Tabitha Shepson, Rebecca Krenzer, Carlie Reynolds)
Region 1 Champion
Oil City
Region 1 Swimmer/diver of the Year
Alaina Brown, Franklin
REGION 2
First Team
200 medley relay — Harbor Creek (Morgan Ingalls, Madeline Curtis, Erin Ingalls, Molly Nielsen)
200 free — Ellie Kraus, Fairview
200 IM — Halle Myers, Fairview
50 free — Halle Myers, Fairview
100 fly — Morgan Dougherty, Fairview
100 free — Ellie Kraus, Fairview
500 free — Erin Ingalls, Harbor Creek
200 free relay — Fairview (Audra Carnes, Morgan Dougherty, Ellie Kraus, Halle Myers)
100 back — Morgan Ingalls, Harbor Creek
100 breast — Catrina Miller, General McLane
400 free relay — Fairview (Halle Myers, Annamarie Habusta, Morgan Dougherty, Ellie Kraus)
Diving — Raegan Rand, Harbor Creek
Second Team
200 medley relay — General McLane (Emily Swanson, Catrina Miller, Kaitlyn Crosscut, Hollin Williams)
200 free — Molly Nielsen, Harbor Creek
200 IM — Catrina Miller, General McLane
50 free — Kaitlyn Crosscut, General McLane
100 fly — Erin Ingalls, Harbor Creek
100 free — Molly Nielsen, Harbor Creek
500 free — Morgan Ingalls, Harbor Creek
200 free relay — Harbor Creek (Anna Daley, Madeline Curtis, Erin Ingalls, Molly Nielsen)
100 back — Morgan Dougherty, Fairview
100 breast — Madeline Curtis, Harbor Creek
400 free relay — General McLane (Catrina Miller, Kaitlyn Crosscut, Macie Peyton, Hollin Williams)
Diving — Laynee Mosbacher, Harbor Creek
Region 2 Champion
Fairview
Region 2 Swimmer/diver of the Year
Halle Myers, Fairview
REGION 3
First Team
200 medley relay — Villa Maria (Bella Agresti, Jasmine Chen, Megan Maholic, Haley Palmer)
200 free — Gracie Girts, Villa Maria
200 IM — Lexi Pierce, McDowell
50 free — Haley Palmer, Villa Maria
100 fly — Megan Maholic, Villa Maria
100 free — Jordan Nuzback, McDowell
500 free — Gracie Girts, Villa Maria
200 free relay — Villa Maria (Jasmine Chen, Emily Torrance, Ellen Mercatoris-Morrison, Haley Palmer)
100 back — Megan Maholic, Villa Maria
100 breast — Lexi Pierce, McDowell
400 free relay — Villa Maria (Megan Maholic, Gracie Girts, Ellen Mercatoris-Morrison, Bella Agresti)
Diving — Kalli Knott, McDowell
Second Team
200 medley relay — McDowell (Beatrice Vieira, Lexi Pierce, Jordan Nuzback, Jadyn Danylko)
200 free — Katie Beyer, Warren
200 IM — Jasmine Chen, Villa Maria
50 free — Olivia Philbrick, Meadville
100 fly — Jordan Nuzback, McDowell
100 free — Katie Beyer, Warren
500 free — Jazmyn Myers, McDowell
200 free relay — McDowell (Jadyn Danylko, Kyla Kramer, Uriahe DeVore, Lexi Pierce)
100 back — Olivia Philbrick, Meadville
100 breast — Mary Claire Stark, Mercyhurst Prep
400 free relay — McDowell (Jordan Nuzback, Molly Sebunia, Kyla Kramer, Uriahe DeVore)
Diving — Bella Taraski, Villa Maria
Region 3 Champion
Villa Maria
Region 3 Swimmer/diver of the Year
Megan Maholic, Villa Maria
NOTE: The all-region teams and region swimmers/divers of the year are submitted by the coaches.
