The Herald
NEW WILMINGTON — The Westminster College volleyball team is on to the title match of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship tournament after defeating Washington & Jefferson 25-10, 25-20, 25-17 during a semifinal battle on Tuesday.
Helping out the top-seeded Titans was Maplewood graduate and Westminster sophomore setter Isabelle Snyder, who recorded three kills, 13 assists and 19 digs in the match.
Other leaders for the Titans included Maya Steward and Becky Adelman with 10 kills apiece, Malia Duffy with 20 digs and Samantha Kelly with 18 assists.
The championship match is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Westmister, as the No. 1 seed, will host. The Lady Titans will take on third seed Grove City College, which swept No. 2 seed Geneva in three sets last night, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16.
H.S. Tennis
Rockets down Orioles
FRANKLIN — The Titusville tennis team picked up its second victory of the season with a 4-1 verdict over Region 1 opponent Rocky Grove on Tuesday.
The match was supposed to have been played on Monday, but was pushed back due to rain.
The Rockets (2-4 overall, 2-4 Region 1) swept the singles matches. Ean Tudor got things rolling with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Renner Weisman in first singles. Lance Enright followed with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Connor Jones in second singles. Then Brian Rae closed things out with a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Mallory Wetjen.
The two teams split the doubles competitions. Rocky Grove’s Tyler Thompson and Desiree Dulaney won first doubles 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 over Chloe Preston and Andru Mott.
The Rockets team of Ava Hartshorne and Brooke Anthony won second singles 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) over Caleb Moyer and Brianna Barnett.
TITUSVILLE 4, ROCKY GROVE 1
Singles
1. Ean Tudor (T) def. Renner Weismann, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Lance Enright (T) def. Connor Jones, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Brian Rae (T) def. Mallory Wetjen, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Tyler Thompson/Desiree Dulaney (RG) def. Chloe Preston/Andru Mott, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Ava Hartshorne/Brooke Anthony (T) def. Caleb Moyer/Brianna Barnett, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
H.S. Softball
Rock edges Titusville
SLIPPERY ROCK — With Titusville leading 3-2, host Slippery Rock scratched across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 victory during a Region 4 clash on Tuesday.
Down 1-0 in the sixth inning, Titusville (0-5, 0-5 Region 4) plated three runs to move in front. Hannah Peterson hit an RBI triple in the inning. Danica Fonzo singled. And Audrey Herman knocked in two runs with a single.
However, Slippery Rock (5-1, 2-1 Region 4) would not be kept off the scoreboard. The Rockets from the south scored one run in the sixth inning, then added two more in the seventh with one out to seal the victory.
Herman was saddled with the pitching loss for Titusville. He yielded four runs (two earned) while giving up six hits, just one walk, and striking out six.
Paige Gresgott was the winner for Slippery Rock. She allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks with a whopping 15 Ks.
TITUSVILLE (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Peterson ss 4-1-2-1, Fonzo 1b 4-1-1-0, Wynn c 3-0-0-0, Sutley rf 3-0-0-0, Herman p 3-0-1-2, Gray cr 0-0-0-0, Sines cf 2-0-1-0, McGarvie 3b 3-0-0-0, Campbell 2b 3-0-0-0, Green lf 1-1-0-0. Totals 26-3-5-3.
SLIPPERY ROCK (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Gresgott p 3-1-1-0, Kunsman 3b 2-0-1-0, Meredith c 3-0-0-0, D’Antoni cf 3-0-0-0, Greer 2b 3-0-0-0, Miller ss 3-2-2-0, Hartley 1b 2-0-1-1, Yova 1b 1-1-0-0, Andreas lf 3-0-1-1, Balint rf 1-0-0-0, Burns rf 1-0-0-0. Totals 25-4-6-2.
Titusville 000 003 0 — 3 5 3
Slippery Rock 000 011 2 — 4 6 0
BATTING
3B: T — Peterson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) T — Herman (LP) 6 1/3-6-4-2-1-6; SR — Gresgott (WP) 7-5-3-3-2-15.
Records: Titusville 0-5, 0-5 Region 4; Slippery Rock 5-1, 2-1 Region 4.
H.S. Track & Field
Bulldogs sweep Rockets
MEADVILLE — The Titusville track & field team came up short in both ends of a non-region meet against Meadville on Tuesday.
Meadville won a fairly close battle in the boys meet, 85-63. The Bulldog girls made it a sweep with a 114-36 win over the Lady Rockets.
On the boys side, Frank Barger led Titusville with three individual victories. He had the top time in the 110 hurdles (16.70), the 300 hurdles (47.15) and had the top distance in the long jump (a personal best 18-9).
Barger’s time in the 110 hurdles earned him a spot in the District 10 meet. Standards were released on Monday. He’ll join Kaleb Sopher (100, 200), Lodge Nosko (shot put) and Hunter Titus (400) who all retroactively qualified with their performances against Corry two weeks ago.
Yet, all three of those guys picked up wins against Meadville yesterday. Nosko had personal bests in all three throwing events while winning both the shot put (44 feet, 10 inches) and the javelin (122-1).
Sopher added victories in the 100-meter dash (11.65) and 200-meter dash (23.60).
Titus won the 400 yesterday (54.61).
Also, Mitchell Baldwin added his name to the list of district qualifiers after he won yesterday’s pole vault event with a personal-best height of 11 feet.
For the girls, Titusville had two individual victors.
SheaLynn Titus was fastest in the 800 in a time of 2:35.56. (Isabelle Ongley was third in the event a personal-best 2:47.88).
Titus also added a second-place finish in the 1,600, finishing in 5:53.09, which was good enough to earn her a spot in the D-10 championship meet.
Julia Johnson added a win in the 3,200, finishing in 13:02.45. (Emma Wright was third in the event with her own personal-best time of 13:35.96.)
Also for the Rockets, the team of Sophia Sampson, Madison Nellis, Sydney Lohr and Tori Bodamer won the 3,200 relay, stopping the clock in 15:57.10.
1,600: 1. Fronce (M), 2. Titus (T), 3. Guffey (M). WT: 5:50.18.
Boys
MEADVILLE 85, TITUSVILLE 63
3,200 relay: Meadville (Sayre, Axton, Chapman, Gionti). WT: 9:43.0.
110 hurdles: 1. Barger (T), 2. Chambers (M), no third. WT: 16.70.
100: 1. Sopher (T), 2. Donor (M), 3. Titus (T). WT: 11.65.
1,600: 1. Ernst (M), 2. Dillaman (M), 3. Axton (M). WT: 5:07.79.
400 relay: Meadville (C. Dait, Sherene, M. Dait, Simmons). WT: 48.45.
400: 1. Titus (T), 2. Sayre (M), 3. Lewis (M). WT: 54.61.
300 hurdles: 1. Barger (T), 2. Chambers (M), no third. WT: 47.15.
800: 1. Ernst (M), 2. Chapman (M), 3. Huth (T). WT: 2:17.65.
200: 1. Sopher (T), 2. Titus (T), 3. Seyre (M). WT: 23.60.
3,200: 1. Dillaman (M), 2. Gionti (M), 3. Yoder (T). WT: 10:54.81.
1,600 relay: 1. Meadville (Sayre, Ernst, Lewis, Chapman). WT: 4:08.85.
Long jump: 1. Barger (T), 2. C. Dait (M), 3. Sopher (T). WD: 18-9.
Triple jump: 1. Simmons (M), 2. Barger (T), 3. Lynch (M). WD: 39-2.
High jump: 1. C. Dait (M), 2. Costello (M), 3. Lynch (M). WH: 5-3.
Shot put: 1. Nosko (T), 2. Hughes (M), 3. Endres (T). WD: 44-10.
Discus: 1. Hughes (M), 2. Nosko (T), 3. Reichel (M), WD: 124-0.
Javelin: 1. Nosko (T), 2. M. Dait (M), 3. Mennemeir (T). WD: 122-1.
Pole vault: 1. Baldwin (T), 2. Nicholson (T), 3. Ashe (M), WH: 11-0.
Girls
MEADVILLE 114, TTITUSVILLE 36
3,200 relay: Titusville (Sampson, Nellis, Lohr, Bodamer). WT: 15:57.10.
110 hurdles: 1. Kelsey-Toomer (M), 2. Germanoski (M), Burchard (M). WT: 19.09.
100: 1. Lucas (M), 2. Phillis (M), 3,. Bean (M). WT: 13.81.
1,600: 1. Fronce (M), 2. Titus (T), 3. Guffey (M). WT: 5:50.18.
400 relay: Meadville. WT: 57.52.
400: 1. Phillis (M), 2. Lucas (M), 3. Drake (T). WT: 1:08.60.
300 hurdles: 1. Kelsey-Toomer (M), 2. Baker (M), 3. Gunn (M). WT: 55.90.
800: 1. Titus (T), 2. Fronce (M), 3. Ongley (T). WT: 2:35.56.
200: 1. Lucas (M) 2. Burchard (M), 3. Bean (M). WT: 28.98.
3,200: 1. Johnson (T), 2. Guffey (M), 3. Wright (T). WT: 13:02.45.
1,600 relay: Meadville. WT: 4:47.14.
Long jump: 1. Phillis (M), 2. Covell (T), 3. Harrison (T). WD: 14-9.
Triple jump: 1. Minor (M), 2. Harrison (T), 3. Larson (M). WD: 29-7.
High jump: 1. Germanoski (M), 2. Baker (M), 3. Cleland (T)/Covell (T). WH: 4-1.
Shot put: 1. Onyeiwu (M), 2. Vosburgh (M), 3. Sampsell (T). WD: 29-11.
Discus: 1. Vosburgh (M), 2. Onyeiwu (M), 3. Costello (M). WD: 88-0.
Javelin: 1. Fabela (M), 2. Schmidt (T), 3. Burchard (M). WD: 75-5.
Pole vault: 1. Ramirez (M), 2. Sampson (T), 3. Larson (M). WH: 7-6.
