By Pete Chiodo
Herald Sports Editor
Just a little more pepper on a throw. Angling a hit a couple more inches to the left. A little less loft on a breaking ball.
That’s what it’s like in really good baseball games. All those little things become magnified. They end up having a big impact on the final result.
Thursday’s Region 4 baseball game between Girard and Titusville at Art Pearson Field was one of those great ones. And it was the YellowJackets getting the small things to go their way as they defeated the Rockets 4-3 in eight innings.
“It was a great game,” said Girard coach John Tramontano. “Exceptional pitching. Some timely hits. Late in the game both teams went back and forth. … We just feel fortunate to get that last out. We were on a five-game losing streak, so it’s good to snap that and just to play competitively.”
The YellowJackets improved to 5-8 with the win, 4-6 in Region 4.
Titusville slipped to 5-7 overall, 4-6 in the region.
“It was exciting. It was a great game,” said Titusville head coach Roy Schweitzer. “I give (Girard) a lot of credit. Their pitcher threw a great game. We had opportunities and we missed out on them. But nothing but praise for our team. We never got down and that was great to see.”
Girard got on the board first when Todd Essman’s RBI double made it 1-0 ‘Jackets in the first inning.
Titusville then got a run across in the bottom of the second on three infield errors by Girard.
That’s where the score would remain as the game’s two starters settled in.
For Titusville, Hunter Thomas pitched six innings, gave up one run on six hits, walked one and struck out 10.
“Hunter Thomas, can’t say enough about how he pitched,” said Schweitzer. “It was a great effort.”
For Girard, it was Austin Barrett. He maintained the 1-1 tie through the first six innings. And it appeared that he was going to get the win when Girard struck for two runs in the top of the seventh.
Girard had the bases loaded with no outs. However, Titusville catcher Kasen Neely caught Ethan Getz creeping off third base, clearing the bag and putting an out on the board.
Rockets reliever Drew Wheeling got the next out with a fly ball to center.
Then a misplayed grounder by the Rockets reloaded the bags and gave the Jackets life. And Girard’s Austin Shady made the most of hit, ripping a single to center field to bring in two runs.
Barrett then took to the mound in the bottom of the seventh looking to close things out.
Titusville’s offense didn’t let it happen.
Derek Beach and Garrett Knapp both drew walks. Then Tyler Durstine, who was 2-for-4 for the game, gapped a double to left-center to score Beach.
That was it for Barrett. He finished with 6 1/3 innings pitched, two earned runs on six hits, two walks and one strikeout.
“Thomas threw great. Barrett threw great,” said Tramontano. “Obviously, they kept both teams in it by pitching exceptionally well.”
Shady took the hill in relief, and he had some issues early. He walked Hunter Titus intentionally to load the bases, and then hit Mike Canter on the shoulder to force in the tying run.
The Rockets couldn’t get any more out of the situation, though, as Shady struck out the next batter and got the third out on a grounder.
In the top of the eighth, Wheeling dealt back-to-back walks to runners on. They both moved into scoring position on steals and a passed ball.
Then J.J. Lehman lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Gunner Bax for the go-ahead.
The Rockets had an opportunity to get that run back in the bottom of the eighth, as Shady plunked Obert and Beach, and then intentionally walked Durstine with two outs.
With the bases loaded, Titus got ahold of an offering from. But it lined its way into Essman’s glove at short to end the game.
“I’ve heard that numerous times: The hardest out to get in baseball is the last one,” said Tramontano. “And it’s true. We were fortunate to come away with it. It could have gone either way. … We’ve had a lot of games where that’s just over short and it drops in. So it was nice being on the other end of it.”
