The Titusville track & field team got a chance to size itself up against a solid Class AAA program as the Rockets faced non-region foe Meadville Wednesday at the Ed Myer Complex.
Meadville took both ends of the meet, winning the boys competition 91-59, while grabbing the girls half of the event 84-62.
It may be another pair of losses for the Titusville teams, but both Rockets coaches liked the progress they saw out of their squads.
“It went better than I expected,” said Titusville girls head coach Stacey McDonald. “I wanted to keep (Meadville) under 100 and we did that. And we have something like three girls on vacation and three injured. So, people had to step in and do some things they weren’t expecting tonight. And I feel like if we could have had a full crew …”
As for the boys…
“Our inexperience is slowly becoming experience,” said Joe Covell, who oversaw his first home meet as head coach of the Rocket boys. “We’re trying to shuffle guys around in different events and get them experience and to feel out what we have on the team. And we do have a lot of talent. We’re just not there yet. A couple more races and I think we’re going to be a completely different team.”
There were still some standout performances on both sides.
For the girls, sophomore Ariel Adams had a huge day. She was fastest in the 200-meter dash (time unavailable) and also won both the long jump, with a leap of 5 feet, 3 inches; and the triple jump, covering a distance of 29-9.
“Ariel had a great day,” said McDonald. She won the 200 and she’d never raced that before. I don’t know if she would have qualified for districts or not. She got a lot of points for us.”
Other winners for the Titusville girls included Amber Auer, who took the shot put with a throw of 29 feet; Madeline Johnson, who won the 3,200 with a time of 14:01.91; Sophia Sampson, who was fastest in the 800 with a time of 2:45.62; and Mackenzie Covell, who tied for the win in the high jump with Meadville’s Kayla Germanoski with matching jumps of 4-3.
Also, the 3,200-meter relay team of Julian Johnson, Madeline Johnson, Sampson and Isabella Ongley claimed that race in 11:09.00.
“The relay was very close,” said McDonald. “They’re trying to qualify for districts, and it’s 11 flat. In the first meet they ran 11:24, so they’re getting there.”
Among the leaders for the boys was senior sprinter Kaleb Sopher. He had a great race in the 200, winning it with a time of 23.64. And he took a fantastic battle against Meadville speedster Khalon Simmons in the 100.
Neither runner got off to great starts. But Simmons was in front of Sopher for most of the length. Then Sopher made his move with about 20 meters to go, snapping the tape first in 11.54. Simmons was second in 11.68.
“Kaleb is always strong in his last 15, last 20 of his 100 meters,” said Covell.
The Rockets also got some standout performances from its throwing crew, which grabbed six of the top nine spots.
Lodge Nosko won the shot put with a throw of 39-7. Cole Endres was second with distance of 36-9.
The pattern repeated itself in the discus, with Nosko twirling a District 10-qualifying mark of 124-4, while Endres took second with a range of 120-4, a personal record.
Nosko also took second in the javelin (133-3), followed by Stephen Tenney in third (119-11), another personal best.
Covell sent in a list of 25 personal records set during the meet.
“Hats off to Meadville,” said Covell, “they have some amazing athletes. And they were taking a lot of first places. But we were sneaking in the seconds and the thirds. Eventually, by the end of the season, we’ll be the ones taking the firsts and seconds.”
One key second-place finish for the Rockets came in the 400-meter relay, run by Konnor Shumaker-Carpin, Antonio Malave, Landon Wolfkiel and Sopher. They came in second against the Bulldogs, but crossed the line in 46.1 to qualify for districts.
“The only one that ran that last year was Kaleb,” said Covell. “That was the first time they got the baton around. So there’s a lot of improvement there.”
One of the more impressive third-place finishes came from Noal Ruot in the 300 hurdles. He got squeezed out of the first heat, which filled all four lanes. He ended up running by himself in the second heat and took third with a personal best time of 50.73.
