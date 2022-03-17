Nothing like an early-morning swim to get the motor running, right?
Well, for members of the Titusville swim team, they’re going to need to have their revs up by the time they get into the water today at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium. Their first swim in the PIAA Class AA Championship Meet is scheduled for a 7:50 a.m. start on Friday.
“It alternates each year,” said Kevin Dawson, head coach of the Rocket boys. “Last year the girls started early, this year it’s the boys turn to go early. So it’s the medley relay prelims and we’re in the first heat. So, they’ll probably be swimming right at 7:50 in the morning.”
Titusville’s team for the 200-yard medley relay event will include Sam Wright in the backstroke, David Hauptman in the breast, Conan Young in the butterfly, and Duncan Young in the freestyle.
The Rockets enter the event with the 25th-highest seed time in the state at 1:43.69. They and the rest of the field will be chasing the top seed in the race, District 10 champion Cathedral Prep, which is listed at 1:36.62 on the psyche sheets.
Titusville medaled in state medley relay last year at states, finishing eighth in a time of 1:40.17. Hauptman and Conan Young were members of that team, joining the now-graduated Seth Brooks and Frank Barger.
Titusville would need to leapfrog several teams to secure a repeat medal in the event. But, according to Dawson, stranger things have happened.
“Teams in the relays go up or they can go down too,” he said. “You just never know.”
The 200 medley relay team will be the first to compete for Titusville on Friday.
The next event will be the 200-yard freestyle, where senior Conan Young will get another chance to compete.
Young is the 13th seed for the event with a time of 1:46.53, which he recorded while taking third at the District 10 meet a couple weeks ago.
The top seed for the 200 free is Indiana freshman Preston Kessler at 1:41.08. The eighth seed coming in belongs to Henry Phillips, a junior from Pope John Paul II High School, with a time of 1:45.22. So Young is a little more than a second off a potential medal spot there.
Then right after the 200 free comes the 200 individual medley and yet another Titusville state qualifier — Hauptman. His qualifying time of 2:06.95 was good enough to give him third in the event at the D-10 meet, but it has the Rockets senior seeded 27th for the state race.
Top seed in the IM is Boiling Springs junior Braelen Mowe with a 1:51.35. The medal cut-off coming is is 1:56.17, which currently belongs to North Catholic junior Jackson Kress.
The IM will be Titusville’s last event on Friday. But the Rockets will be back in the pool on Saturday for a few more competitions.
And that means another chance for Conan Young, who enters the 500-yard freestyle with the eighth seed — the Rockets’ top seed of the state meet. Young earned that spot when he won the D-10 title in the 500 with a time of 4:46.11.
“That was one of the best paced races I’ve had one swimmer swim,” Dawson said about Young’s championship in the 500. “He knew his splits and what he had to hit and he hit them perfectly.
“And (Sharon’s) Jason Basile, the kid who won the 500 last year, was out ahead of him right from the get go. And I’m sure that Conan wanted to chase him down. But he swam smart and he caught him in the end. He swam that last 100 in 55 (seconds) which is smoking. It was a great race and it set the school record, which beat Zach Titus, who was one of the best swimmers to ever come through Titusville.”
The top seed in the 500 is Woobie Kupsky, a sophomore from MMI Prep, with a 4:36.96.
Following the 500 free, Titusville senior Sam Wright will compete in the 100-yard backstroke. He’s the 30th seed in the race with a time of 57.07.
Top seed in the race is Riverside sophomore Jo Roth with a 50-flat.
Hauptman will follow with his second individual race of the state meet, as he heads into the 100 breaststroke with a 16th-place seeding time of 1:01.41, recorded while finishing second in the event at districts.
The top seed for the breast is Matthew Raudabaugh, a senior from Big Spring, with a time of 56.22. The eighth seed in the race belongs to Mifflinburg senior Sean Witmer at 59.48.
“(Hauptman) could sneak in there,” said Dawson. “What I told the boys (on Wednesday) is you will see some kids at states whose times will ho way up because they tapered way down for districts. Half of them will go up, half of them will go down. So you might see a lot of shuffling.”
The Titusville contingent will conclude its state journey on Saturday in the 400 free relay. The Rockets team — which will include Wright, freshman Joe Herman, senior Duncan Young and Conan Young — are seeded 15th with a time of 3:23.53. They copped that time with a second-place performance at districts.
They’ll be chasing down top-seeded Riverside with a time of 3:10.93. Dallas High School is the eighth seed with a time of 3:18.18.
