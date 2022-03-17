Titusville High swimmers (from left) David Hauptman, Conan Young, Duncan Young, Sam Wright and Joe Herman pause for a group photo while getting prepared for the PIAA Class AA Championship Meet, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Bucknell University. Hauptman qualified for states in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke; Conan Young in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 free relay; Duncan Young in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay; Wright in the 200 medley relay, 100 backstroke and 400 free relay; and Herman in the 400 free relay.