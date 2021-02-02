GUYS MILLS — Monday night’s Region 2 contest against the visiting Eisenhower Knights gave the Maplewood Tigers girls basketball team an opportunity to work on a couple aspects of their game in better preparation for the road ahead.
Maplewood won the contest decisively, 76–32, and put up their highest team point total of the season. The Tigers seemingly found their offensive rhythm that had been somewhat absent at times to this point in the season.
Sadie Thomas posted a game-high 16 points, going 8 of 10 inside the arc for the Tigers (5-2 overall, 4-1 Region 2). Jordyn Ploski also reached double figures with a career-high 10 points. Izzy Eimer and Bailey Varndell chipped in eight points apiece, while Natalie Kurt (6), Eve Beuchat (5), Madison Vergona (4) and Andrea Palotas (2) all reach career-highs in varsity points.
Delaney Chase led the Knights with 13 points on 6 of 15 shooting. Bella Marino added nine points, while Faith Donnell chipped in six.
Maplewood coach Kyle Krepps was half-pleased with his team’s performance and was focused on the work that needs to be done in the coming weeks to sharpen up the defense.
“Scoring wasn’t a problem,” Krepps said. “I didn’t like the way we played defense in the first half. We weren’t seeing the basketball at all, which was frustrating.”
Chase scored all of her 13 points in the first half, including 11 in the second quarter. Marino helped Eisenhower take an early lead 7-6 with 5:30 left in the opening quarter after hitting a trey to start the night and adding a jumper in a few ticks later.
A Bailey Varndell steal and dish to Alexis Doolittle for a transition lay-up on the next play put the Tigers ahead for good the rest of the night. However, Eisenhower had more success than Krepps would have liked in the first half. Still, the Tigers led 49-22 at the break.
“Our man defense has got to be better moving forward,” Krepps said. “It’s not where we want it to be, and that’s our biggest thing moving forward.”
Krepps was able to mix in his first players off the bench with some of the starters throughout the contest to build some chemistry going forward. The starters were able to rest for the final three to four minutes in each of the first three periods before the starters sat for the entire fourth period.
Krepps saw the experience gained as a benefit for the remainder of the season.
“You always want to be able to play as many as possible,” Krepps said. “We dressed 12 and all 12 are capable. Mixing and matching is always a benefit. Foul trouble is a possibility, so it’s nice to mix everybody up a little bit.”
One player Krepps wanted to get the ball more was forward Lililane Moorhead. The 5-foot, 11-inch junior grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and recorded three buckets in the post during the game.
“I left her in a little bit longer than I was planning because I wanted to get her some touches in the post and build upon her recent success,” Krepps said. “We’re going to need her post presence moving forward.”
Maplewood will next host Jamestown on Friday at 7 p.m. in a non-region contest. The Tigers will be looking for their fourth straight victory.
