In was a night mostly full of pins and forfeits at the Launch Pad. Unfortunately for the Titusville Rockets wrestling team, eight of the 11 point-scoring bouts went in favor of visiting Commodore Perry on Wednesday. The Panthers used six pins and two forfeit victories to collect a 48-15 Region 2 dual win.
After a double forfeit at 189 started the dual, Commodore Perry’s Jon Rodgers (215) and Titusville’s Lodge Nosko (285) exchanged pins for a 6-6 score through the first three weight classes. Following a Ken Kammes forfeit win at 106 for the Panthers, Rocket Trent Rodgers squared off against Hunter Geibel, a 2019-20 Northwest Regional Qualifier, in the only bout that did not end by fall or forfeit.
Rodgers had control for most of the match, landing a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second canto to grab a 4-0 lead heading into the third. Geibel chose neutral to start the third, which saw Rodgers connect on a four-point move halfway through the frame. Geibel earned a reversal with 19 seconds left in the bout, forcing Rodgers to settle for an 8-2 decision. With the win, Rodgers maintained perfection at 10-0 in the campaign.
Rodgers’ decision closed the Titusville deficit to 12-9, but Commodore Perry followed up with a win by forfeit at 120 from Gage Gilmore and three consecutive pins by Wyatt Lazzar (126), Zane Grinnell (138) and Ashten Armagost (145).
A 61-second pin by rocket Brock Covell at 152 over Kolton Heeter slowed the Panthers’ momentum. Covell improved to 9-1 individually on the season, but, with the score at 36-15 in the visitor’s favor with only two bouts to go, it wouldn’t be enough to start a Titusville comeback.
Commodore Perry closed out the evening with two more pins via Clayton Smith (160) and Gage Musser (172).
Titusville fell to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in Region 2 on the season.
It was announced on Wednesday that the Rockets will compete in the District 10 Class 2A Team Postseason that begins on Saturday. Titusville is the fourth seed in the four-team bracket, and will travel to No. 1 Reynolds at 1 p.m. for a semifinal dual, while Girard visits Fort LeBoeuf in the second semifinal. The Raiders defeated the Rockets 70-6 in their region dual in Reynolds on Jan. 20.
The winners will square off at the home of the higher seed on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. for the district championship.
Commodore Perry 48, Titusville 15
106 — Ken Kammes (CP) by forfeit. 113 — Trent Rodgers (T) dec. Hunter Geibel, 8-2. 120 — Gage Gilmore (CP) by forfeit. 126 — Wyatt Lazzar (CP) pinned Landen Wolfkiel, 1:38. 132 — No bout. 138 — Zane Grinnell (CP) pinned Joel Stearns, 1:19. 145 — Ashten Armagost (CP) pinned Hayden Warner, 0:44. 152 — Brock Covell (T) pinned Kolton Heeter, 1:01. 160 — Clayton Smith (CP) pinned Kaleb Brunst, 2:37. 172 — Gage Musser (CP) pinned Hunter Titus, 1:10. 189 — No bout. 215 — Jon Rodgers (CP) pinned Sebastian Titus, 0:56. 285 — Lodge Nosko (T) pinned Rory McTighe, 0:45. *Match started at 189.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.