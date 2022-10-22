Charlotte Hornets (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Charlotte will play.
Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.4 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.
Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 41.7 from deep.
INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).
Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
