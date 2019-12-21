With a starter missing in a line-up that already gives up points due to forfeits, Titusville coach Joel Stearns knew it was important for the Rockets to get bonus points where they could when the Brown and Gold hosted Commodore Perry in a Region 2 match Friday.
What he probably wasn’t counting on was seeing the visitors penalized twice for unsportsmanlike conduct, and it was those loss of points by CP that proved to be the difference in a 36-34 THS win in front of the home fans at the Launch Pad that upped its league mark to 3-1 (5-3 overall).
In all, the Rockets got four pins for 24 important team points, but it was a big fall at 171 that set the stage for the THS win.
Not only did the Brown and Gold get six points for the fall, but that was also when the Panthers lost the first of their team points due to misconduct.
Levi Nosko reversed an earlier loss by fall to Evan Hamilton, pinning the Panther at the :54 mark of the opening period. The senior hit on a head-and-arm move and never looked back for the fall, which drew a thundering cheer from the partisan crowd.
Although pleased with the overall outcome of those events, Titusville coach Joel Stearns was more happy for Nosko’s performance on the mat.
“He moved his feet well and got in the right position to hit that move,” Stearns said. “That was a big win for us.”
Joe Jacobson (220) later shook off a slow start surrendering a pair of takedowns before reversing and pinning Joe Calvin midway through the opening periods, which put the locals back up for good. Gage Sutton (285) followed with a quick fall before the visitors picked up a forfeit win at 106 while neither squad sent out a wrestler at 113.
Zach Rodgers (120) and Seth Donovan (126) picked up forfeits for THS before the hosts took the points when THS didn’t have wrestlers at 132 or in the 145 match finale. CP got its second point taken off the board following its win at 132.
CP got a decision at 138 in the last bout when it bumped up Zane Grinnell to face Brock Covell, but it needed bonus points for any chance at a comeback. Although Covell trailed 6-1 entering the final canto, the Rocket freshman rode out his opponent the entire two minutes to keep it only a three-point decision for Panthers and ensuring the win for THS.
“I’d like to see these two go at it again and see Brock get started earlier,” said Stearns.
Jarrod Rodgers (152) put THS up early making quick work of Panther Hunter Yeager in the opening bout of the night. The senior worked his fall off his takedown, needing only :37 to put the Rockets up 6-0 early.
“He went out and did what we needed there,” Stearns said.
The most competitive bout of the evening came at 195, and it went the way of the visitors. Rocket Sebastian Titus and Ryder Knierman were knotted at 6-6 late in the third when the local was denied back points near the edge of the circle before the two went out of bounds.
After the scrum, Knierman took injury time and on the restart scored five unanswered points in the final 20 seconds to win it, 11-6.
Not getting those back points turned out to be the difference in a bout that Titus hoped to win as he rode the Panther for most of that period and appeared to be in better condition.
“That was a good wrestler that Sebastian lost to and to beat those guys you have to get those points when you can,” Stearns said. “I don’t think this is the last they will see each other.”
Titusville hopes to keep up the winning ways when it travels to Waterford Friday for a non-league match with Fort LeBoeuf. The Rockets won a close one over the Bison a year ago.
Titusville 36, Commodore Perry 34
152 — Jarrod Rodgers (T) pinned Hunter Yeager, :37.
160 — Gage Musser (CP) pinned James Titus, 5:43.
170 — Levi Nosko (T) pinned Evan Hamilton, :54.*
182 — Domanic Leonard (CP) pinned Devin Patterson, 3:17.
195 — Ryder Knierman (CP) dec. Sebastian Titus, 11-6.
220 — Joe Jacobson (T) pinned Joey Calvin, 1:32.
285 — Gage Sutton (T) pinned Noah Scott, 0:18.
106 — Hunter Geibel (CP) by forfeit.
113 — No match.
120 — Zack Rodgers (T) by forfeit.
126 — Seth Donovan (T) by forfeit.
132 — Ashten Armagost (CP) by forfeit.*
138 — Zane Grinnell (CP) dec. Brock Covell, 6-1.
145 — Clayton Smith (CP) by forfeit.
*Commodore Perry deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
