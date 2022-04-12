Titusville had one last opportunity to make something happen.
It was the bottom of the seventh inning, two outs. Titusville was trailing Girard 1-0, but had Hunter Thomas standing on third base after he had doubled to lead off the inning.
Garrett Knapp hit a hard line drive to the right side. However, Girard second baseman Aiden Balogh was standing right in front of it. It looked like that last opportunity was about slip away from the Rockets.
Yet, the only thing that slipped away was the baseball, as it clipped the webbing of Balogh’s glove and continued into right field, allowing Thomas to score, tying up the game at a run apiece.
Titusville had just earned itself a whole new array of opportunities. And the Rockets took advantage of them one inning later. They loaded the bases on back-to-back Girard errors and a walk. And Brock Covell hit a sacrifice fly to right field, sending Tyler Durstine home to tally the game-winner.
The final score in Titusville’s Region 4 debut during a chilly Monday at Art Pearson Field: Rockets 2, YellowJackets 1 in eight innings.
“Happy with the outcome,” said Titusville head coach Roy Schweitzer, whose team is now 2-2 on the year and 1-0 in Region 4. “Disappointed in our bats, of course. We didn’t have a hit until the sixth inning and it was like an 8-foot swinging bunt. It’s not like we were striking out. We were taking some mean cuts with a lot of off-speed pitches. Unfortunately we didn’t get to see much of that down in Florida. We saw a lot more harder stuff than this. So it was all about adjustment. We adjusted late and we got the job done.”
There were strong pitching performances for both teams.
Titusville starter Garrett Knapp, for example, pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out 10.
“Great job by Garrett, going as long as he did, especially in these conditions,” Schweitzer said.
Girard was able to score a run off Knapp in the fourth inning when Tanner Tramontano led off the frame by reaching on an error. His courtesy runner later scored on a two-out single to right by Carson Stevens.
Knapp later faced a little trouble in the top of the sixth as Girard loaded the bases with one out thanks to a double by Tyler Gilmore and both of Knapp’s walks.
However, Knapp got the next batter to strike out swinging, and then got the batter after that to look at strike three to get out of the inning.
The YellowJackets’ fourth-inning run looked like it was going to hold up as Girard’s starter, senior lefty Anthony Ferretti, was having a solid game as well.
He didn’t allow a hit over the five innings that he worked and struck out three. However, the Rockets did take him deep into some counts and drew four walks. Ferretti’s pitch count grew, and the ’Jackets went to their bullpen to start the sixth.
“Anthony Ferretti did a great job going five scoreless innings,” said Girard head coach John Tramontano.
The Rockets quickly ended the no-no when Ashton Burleigh led off the sixth with a single off Girard reliever Will Luxon. As Schweitzer noted, Burleigh
swung at it, but the ball died in the grass up the third base line and Burleigh was able to beat out the eventual throw.
However, the Rockets couldn’t get any runs out of that opportunity and went into the seventh still down 1-0.
Thomas gave Titusville some home with his lead-off double. Kasen Neely moved Thomas to third on a grounder. And the error off Knapp’s bat tied the game.
“We were catching a line drive away from winning the game,” said coach Tramontano, “so it’s tough. But we only scored one run, so it’s hard to be upset with that. It’s one of those games where, if you keep it that tight, one play is going to make the difference.”
Titusville had a chance to end things in the seventh, as Burleigh doubled down the left field line and Kameron Mong drew a walk to load the bases.
However, Girard third baseman J.J. Lehman made a nice dig and throw to first to ring up Kolin Baker on a bang-bang play to end the threat.
Girard then attempted to retake the lead in the top of the eighth. Gunnar Bax led off the inning with a double to deep left against Baker, who was pitching in relief of Knapp.
But then Gilmore hit a grounder to Durstine at short. Durstine looked Bax back to second and then threw to first. Bax then left the bag and hesitated. Thomas, Titusville’s first baseman, starting running toward the YellowJackets’ stranded baserunner. Bax took off for third. Thomas threw, and Titusville third baseman Tanner Abrams applied the tag for the double play.
Baker then got the next batter to strike out looking to end the inning. He would earn the pitching win, going 1 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
“Kudos to our pitchers today, keeping the game close and keeping us in there,” said Schweitzer. “We made a couple mistakes in the field, but we cleaned it up when it counted and made a couple nice plays at the end.”
Then in the bottom of the eighth, Durstine led off by hitting a grounder to short, which was bobbled, allowing him to reach safely.
Then Abrams laid down a bunt down the first base line. It was mishandled, and then the throw was also off the mark, allowing two runners aboard on a pair of errors.
“We tried to get (Girard’s defense) to move, and we got that,” said Schweitzer. “It’s just making things happen, making them move their feet. We tried to make them make plays in pressure situations. ”
The Jackets’ then intentionally walked Thomas. And then Covell sent the game-winner to right.
“(Titusville) played well,” said coach Tramontano. “They stayed in it. They kept after it. A 2-1 game is a good baseball game. It just comes down to who gets the breaks.”
