The Herald
Titusville’s Brian Rea collected a victory in third singles, but the rest of the evening belonged to Grove City, which defeated the Rockets 4-1 during a Region 1 tennis match at Burgess Park on Wednesday.
Rea, facing the Eagles’ Nathan Collins, claimed his match 6-1, 6-4.
In the other singles matches, Grove City’s Jimmy McNicolas defeated Ean Tudor 6-1, 6-2 in first singles. And Ryan Waugaman topped Titusville’s Lance Enright 6-1, 6-0 in second singles.
In doubles action yesterday, Grove City’s Eric Baumgartner and Isaac Aldstadt won 6-0, 6-1 over Chloe Preston and Andru Mott. And the Eagles team of Shane Cavolo and Landon Schofield defeated the Rockets’ Ava Hartshorne and Brooke Anthony 6-2, 6-0.
“We learn more every time we play,” said Titusville head coach Phil Taylor, whose team dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-6 in Region 1 with the loss.
“Our team is growing in the game and making great progress. Grove City gave us a good match today and the Rockets fought hard. I’m looking forward to what this team will bring as the season progresses.”
GROVE CITY 4, TITUSVILLE 1
at Burgess Park, Titusville
Singles
1. Jimmy McNicolas (GC) def. Ean Tudor, 6-1, 6-2
2. Ryan Waugaman (GC) def. Lance Enright, 6-1, 6-0
3. Brian Rea (T) def. Nathan Collins (GC), 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
1. Eric Baumgartner/Isaac Aldstadt (GC) def. Chloe Preston/Andru Mott, 6-0, 6-1
2. Shane Cavolo/Landon Schofield def. Ava Hartshorne/Brooke Anthony, 6-2, 6-0
Baseball
Ike wallops ‘Wood
GUYS MILLS — The Eisenhower baseball team erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning while authoring a 13-2, five-inning win over Maplewood during a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
Jared Beers led the way for Eisenhower offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Alexander Kemery went 2-for-3 with a triple.
On the mound for Eisenhower (5-1, 5-1 Region 3), Owen Trumbull allowed two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts over five innings of work.
Maplewood (1-3, 1-3 Region 3) scored both of its runs in the fifth inning. Brandon Snell doubled and scored during the frame. Elliott Beuchat singled and scored.
EISENHOWER (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Alexander cf 3-1-0-0, Trumbull p 4-1-2-2, Beers 1b 4-2-2-3, Gray c 2-2-1-2, Rohlin dh 2-1-0-1, Jakubczak lf 0-0-0-0, Hunt ss 4-1-3-2, Benson 3b 4-2-2-1, Chapman 2b 4-2-2-0, Kemery rf 3-1-2-2. Totals 30-13-14-13.
MAPLEWOOD (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beuchat 2b-3b 3-1-2-1, Hochstetler p-ss 2-0-0-0, Logan lf 3-0-0-0, Peterson c-p-1b 3-0-1-0, Woge 3b-c 2-0-0-0, Williams rf 2-0-0-0, Snell cf 2-1-1-0, Burns ss-2b-p 2-0-0-0, Gerow 1b-3b 2-0-1-0. Totals 21-2-5-1.
Eisenhower 022 90 — 13 14 0
Maplewood 000 02 — 2 5 1
BATTING
2B: E — Beers; M — Snell.
3B: E — Kemery.
HR: E — Beers (4th inn, 2 on).
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) E — Trumbull (WP) 5-5-2-2-0-9; M — Hochstetler (LP) n/a; Peterson n/a; Burns n/a.
Records: Eisenhower 5-1, 5-1 Region 3; Wood 1-3, 1-3 Region 3.
Grapepickers defuse Rockets
NORTH EAST — One day after erupting for 18 runs in a win over Northwestern, Titusville’s bats were iced down courtesy of Region 4 opponent North East.
Grapepickers pitcher Aden Bulger held the Rockets to just three base hits while striking out seven, helping his team claim a 7-0 victory on Wednesday.
Recording hits for Titusville (2-3, 2-2 Region 4) were Derek Beach, Hunter Titus and Kasen Neely. All three hit singles.
Leading North East (2-2, 2-2 Region 4) at the plate was Reid Courtwright, who led off the second inning with a solo home run; and Tyler Wittman, who went 2-for-4.
The Rockets were further victimized by eight defensive errors during the game.
TITUSVILLE (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beach cf 3-0-1-0, Durstine ss-p 3-0-0-0, Burleigh p 0-0-0-0, H. Titus 3-0-1-0 3b, Canter 1b 3-0-0-0, Obert c 3-0-0-0, Knapp p-ss 3-0-0-0, K. Baker lf 3-0-0-0, Neely 2b 2-0-1-0, Brunst 2b 0-0-0-0, Thomas rf 1-0-0-0, Covell ph 1-0-0-0, L. Baker ph 0-0-0-0. Totals 25-0-3-0.
NORTH EAST (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Wittman 3b 4-2-2-0, Carlo cf 4-0-0-0, Perez lf 2-0-0-0, Rizzo 1b 3-0-1-1, Gibson ss 4-0-0-0, Courtwright rf 2-2-1-1, Bulger p 4-0-0-0, Kemp 2b 3-1-0-0, Aspden c 2-0-1-0, Triany c 1-0-0-0, Humes 0-2-0-0. Totals 29-7-5-2.
Titusville 000 000 0 — 0 3 8
North East 133 000 x — 7 5 1
BATTING
HR: NE — Courtwright (2nd inn., 0 on).
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) T — Knapp (LP) 2 2/3-4-7-2-2-2, Durstine 1 1/3-0-0-0-2-2, Burleigh 2-1-0-0-1-2; NE — Bulger (WP) 7-3-0-0-2-7.
Records: Titusville 2-3, 2-2 Region 4; North East 2-2, 2-2 Region 4.
