On Wednesday, the District 10 Committee voted to approve on a final basis re-alignment of the regions in all but two sports for the upcoming two-year cycle spanning the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
District 10 released the finalized regions in an email sent out to the media on Thursday and on their website, piaadistrict10.org. The only exceptions to the finalized regions are football and basketball, which are the only sports where the “PIAA Success Factor” rule comes into play.
According to the email from District 10, football will be finalized after Wednesday’s PIAA Board of Directors meeting where final appeals regarding schools being forced to move up will occur. Basketball won’t be finalized until “sometime in the spring” when the impact is known on potentially seven schools that could be forced to change their classification because of the “Success Formula.” Impacted schools may file an appeal following the decision, and those appeals would not be considered until the May 22 District 10 Board of Directors meeting, according to the email.
According to the district website, factors that the district keeps in mind for realignments are the “number of total teams in a classification … reasonable size of regions … reasonable opportunities for tournament and other non-league scheduling … geography,” and limiting just two bordering PIAA classifications in one region.
In the document containing the proposed District 10 football regions that are yet to be finalized, Titusville would be put into Region 3, along with Grove City, Hickory, Sharon, Slippery Rock and Wilmington. Maplewood would be joined in Region 2 by Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Eisenhower, Iroquois, Northwestern, Saegertown, Seneca and Union City. Farrell and Wilmington are the two schools in question regarding the “Success Formula,” as the Steelers could either be in 1A or 2A, while the Greyhounds will end up in 2A or 3A.
According to the District 10 document, there have not been any tentative regions made up for boys basketball. However in girls basketball, Maplewood would face Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Eisenhower, Saegertown, Tidioute Charter, Union City and Youngsville in Region 2 action. Titusville would be joined in Region 4 by Greenville, Lakeview, Sharpsville, Sharon and Wilmington.
Considering just Titusville and Maplewood sports, here are the changes that have been approved for the upcoming two-year cycle:
— In boys soccer, Titusville will be joined by Corry, Eisenhower, Fort LeBoeuf, Franklin, North East, Oil City and Warren in Region 4.
— In girls soccer, Maplewood will remain in Region 3 with the same five-team makeup that includes Cambridge Springs, Eisenhower, Iroquois and Seneca. Titusville will be in Region 5 with Corry, Fort LeBoeuf, Franklin, Harbor Creek and North East.
— In girls volleyball, Maplewood and Titusville will continue to be region opponents after being moved to Region 3. Franklin, Greenville, Lakeview, Oil City, Reynolds, Sharpsville, Sharon, Slippery Rock, and Wilmington will join them.
— In baseball, Maplewood will face Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Eisenhower, Iroquois, Rocky Grove, Saegertown, Union City and Youngsville in Region 3 affairs. Titusville will be joined by Fairview, Franklin, Girard, Mercyhurst Prep, North East, Northwestern and Seneca in Region 4.
— In softball, Maplewood will be in Region 2 with Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Eisenhower, Rocky Grove, Saegertown, Union City and Youngsville. Titusville will play Corry, Franklin, Grove City, Hickory, Jamestown, Oil City, Sharon and Slippery Rock in Region 4 contests.
— In boys tennis, Titusville will be joined by Greenville, Grove City, Hickory, Kennedy Catholic, Oil City, Rocky Grove, Sharon and Warren in Region 1.
— In boys volleyball, Maplewood and all of the remaining District 10 teams will remain in one region. Cathedral Prep and Erie First Christian join the fold, while Kennedy Catholic departs.
— The following teams would remain in the same regions and compete against the same schools as in the previous two-year cycle: Maplewood boys/girls cross country, boys golf and wrestling; and Titusville boys/girls cross country, boys/girls track and boys golf. Titusville boys/girls swimming will face the same Region 1 opponents minus Rocky Grove, while THS wrestling will be in the same Region 2 except for the loss of Conneaut, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.