It came down to the wire, but the Titusville Rockets wrestling team was able to withstand a tough Saegertown Panthers opponent and some fatigue to earn a season-opening 37-36 victory at the Launch Pad.
In true fashion it came down to the heavyweight match, as the Rockets trailed 36-33 in the non-region opener with Titusville’s Lodge Nosko facing off against Saegertown’s Hunter Wright.
Nosko landed the first blow with a takedown early in the first period before Wright cut the deficit in half with an escape. Wright trailed 2-1 heading into the second when he chose to start from the bottom after Nosko deferred his choice. The decision paid off as Wright evened the matched with an escape.
The match remained locked at 2-2 at the start of the third. Nosko chose bottom but he was let go at the whistle by Wright for an easy escape. With Nosko ahead 3-2 and fatigue setting in, the Rocket junior mustered up enough strength to stay on his feet for the 3-2 decision.
With the team scores knotted at 36-36 after the action, the victory was decided by tiebreaking procedures. With neither side being penalized points during the match, it came down to who won the most matches, including forfeits. Titusville claimed 7 of 13 bouts, giving them the extra point and the non-region win.
Titusville coach Joel Stearns was pleased to get the win and hopes his team can get in better shape as the season progresses.
“Saegertown always has a great team,” Stearns said. “It feels good coming out of the gate, giving up forfeits again, and being able to find a way to win. Hopefully, we keep it going and get into better shape. The season is going to fast, so we don’t have of a choice. We have to be able to wrestle six minutes hard.”
The Rockets were in position of contending for the victory thanks to earning pins in three contested matches.
Landen Wolfkiel (126), Brock Covell (152) and Hunter Titus (189) earned 18 combined points which accounted for half of the team’s scoring during the match.
Wolfkiel was down 2-0 at the start of the second period before escaping the grasp of Saegertown’s Carter Stewart with a reversal and a cradle to land the pin midway through the frame.
Covell and Titus never trailed in their respective matches. Covell landed a five-point combo in the first period before having Garrick Jordan succumb in the second. Titus carried a 2-0 lead into the third period before landing his pin. Titus started on the bottom but then backpedaled and used the weight of his opponent, Matt Nale, against him to land him on his back.
“Hunter Titus didn’t come out last year, but he came out in the third period and pinned the kid. That’s a key win for the match right there,” Stearns said. “Brock made quick work of his guy, and Landen getting a pin as a freshman was huge.”
Trent Rodgers (113) held on to beat Saegertown’s Owen Hershelman in a 9-6 decision after scoring the first nine points of the match. Rounding out the Titusville scoring were forfeit wins from Nate Stearns (132) and Hayden Warner (138).
In junior high action, Saegertown claimed a 27-4 victory. Jaxon Covell earned the lone Rocket win with an 8-0 major decision.
Titusville will be back on the mat on Saturday when the Rockets travel to Warren for a non-region dual.
Titusville 37, Saegertown 36
106 — Karleigh Steiner (S) by forfeit.
113 — Trent Rodgers (T) dec. Owen Hershelman, 9-6.
120 — Hunter Robinson (S) by forfeit.
126 — Landen Wolfkiel (T) pinned Carter Stewart, 3:18.
132 — Nate Stearns (T) by forfeit.
138 — Hayden Warner (T) by forfeit.
145 — Jaden Reagle (S) pinned Mason Titus, 0:59.
152 — Brock Covell (T) pinned Garrick Jordan, 3:06.
160 — Keenan Schaaf (S) by forfeit.
172 — Landon Caldwell (S) by forfeit.
189 — Hunter Titus (T) pinned Matt Nale, 4:18.
215 — Josh Perrine (S) pinned Sebastian Titus, 4:51.
285 — Lodge Nosko (T) dec. Hunter Wright, 3-2.
*Match started at 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.