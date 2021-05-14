UNION CITY — The 2021 track & field season started out a little rough for the Titusville program.
But what a turnaround for the second half.
The Rockets finished off the regular season with a sweep of Region 4 Union City.
The Titusville boys won its fourth meet in a row, topping the Bears 95-43.
The Titusville girls won its third straight, pulling out a 76-69 victory over U.C.
“It was a good way to finish up the season,” Rocket boys head coach Brent Henderson said via email. “One of our goals was to try to rebound from that 0-3 start and get to a winning record. I’m very proud of how the guys responded to that early season team adversity.”
The Titusville boys end the regular season with a record of 4-3 overall, 3-1 in Region 4. The girls improved to 3-4 overall, 3-1 in region meets.
The usual suspects helped the boys claim the meet. For instance, Kaleb Sopher had three individual firsts. He won the 100 with a time of 11.5 seconds, the 200 with a sprint of 24.1 seconds, and the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Sopher also joined forces with Brody Mennemeier, Hunter Titus and Cam Cleland to win the 400 relay in a time of 47.1.
Frank Barger also contributed three first-place finishes. He had the top time in the 110 high hurdles, clocking a 16.1. He also won the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.2. And he had the highest bar in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.
Lodge Nosko won a pair of throwing events for the Rockets. He had a personal best while winning the javelin with a throw of 143 feet, 7 inches. He also won yesterday’s shot put with a distance of 46-1 3/4. Cole Endres made it a Titusville sweep in the throws, winning the discus with a launch of 116-4.
Other winners for the boys included Jack Brown, Isaiah Yoder, Luke Nicholson and Landon Wolfkiel in the 3,200 relay with a time of 12:57.2; Titus in the 400 with a time of 56.6; Yoder in the two-mile run with a time of 11:40.8; and Seth Brooks with a personal record of 10 feet in the pole vault.
As for the Titusville girls, Union City won 11 of the 18 events. However, Titusville cleaned house in the distance and jumping events to snatch away the team win.
Julia Johnson, Emma Wright, Sophia Sampson and SheaLynn Titus got things going with a win in the 3,200-meter relay, finishing in 13:46.20.
Titus went on to win the 1,600 individual run with a time of 5:57.10, and the 800 in 2:33.50, a time that qualified her for the upcoming District 10 meet. Sampson in second (2:43.50) and Isabelle Ongley in third (2:45.60) allowed Titusville to sweep the 800. And all three ran personal bests.
Johnson added a win in the 3,200 individual in a time of 13:34.10. She was followed across the line by Emma Wright (13:45.90) and Madison Nellis (13:50.70) for another Rockets distance weep.
As for the jumpers, Mackenzie Covell won two of those events, finishing first in long jump with a personal-best distance of 13-8 1/2, and in the high jump with a leap of 4-2, another PR.
Emily Harrison claimed the triple jump, traveling a total of 28-11.
Boys
TITUSVILLE 95, UNION CITY 43
3,200 relay: Titusville (Brown, Yoder, Nicholson, Wolfkiel). WT: 12:57.2. 110 hurdles: 1. Barger (T), 2. Laughery (UC), 3. Reynolds (T). WT: 16.1. 100: 1. Sopher (T), 2. S. Ruot (T), 3. Titus (T). WT: 11.5. 1,600: 1. Myer (UC), 2. Yoder (T), 3. Brown (T). WT: 4:53.1. 400 relay: Titusville (Mennemeier, Titus, Cleland, Sopher). WT: 47.1. 400: 1. Titus (T), 2. Pike (UC), 3. Mennemeier (T). WT: 56.6. 300 hurdles: 1. Barger (T), 2. Beckwith (UC), 3. Reynolds (T). WT: 44.2. 800: 1. Myer (UC), 2. Wolfkiel (T), 3. Huth (T). WT: 2:11.5. 200: 1. Sopher (T), 2. S. Ruot (T), 3. Titus (T). WT: 24.1. 3,200: 1. Yoder (T). WT: 11:40.8. 1,600 relay: 1. Union City. WT: 3:48.5. Long jump: 1. Sopher (T), 2. Wolfkiel (T), 3. Blakeslee (UC). WD: 17-11 ½. Triple jump: 1. Blakeslee (UC), 2. Rangle (UC), 3. Cleland (T). WD: 30-0 ¾. High jump: 1. Barger (T), 2. Rangel (UC), 3. Wellman (UC). WH: 5-0. Shot put: 1. Nosko (T), 2. J. Pituch (UC), 3. Endres (T). WD: 46-1 ¾. Discus: 1. Endres (T), 2. B. Pituch (UC), 3. Kent (UC). WD: 116-4. Javelin: 1. Nosko (T), 2. Mennemeier (T), 3. Wellman (UC). WD: 143-7. Pole vault: 1. Brooks (T). WH: 10-0.
Girls
TITUSVILLE 76, UNION CITY 69
3,200 relay: 1. Titusville (Johnson, Wright, Sampson, Titus). WT: 13:46.20. 100 hurdles: 1. Messenger (UC). WT: 18.7. 100: 1. Messenger (UC), 2. Slocum (T), 3. Harrison (T). WT: 13.20. 1,600: 1. Titus (T), 2. Johnson (T), 3. Myer (UC). WT: 5:57.10. 400 relay: 1. Union City. WT: 54.8. 400: 1. Kosnik (UC), 2. Yaple (UC), 3. Drake (T). WT: 1:07.00. 300 hurdles: 1. Fry (UC), 2. White (UC). WT: 1:08.90. 800: 1. Titus (T), 2. Sampson (T), 3. Ongley (T). WT: 2:33.50. 200: 1. Messenger (UC), 2. Reagle (UC), 3. Yaple (UC). WT: 28.30. 3,200: 1. Johnson (T), 2. Wright (T), 3. Nellis (T). WT: 13:34.10. 1,600 relay: 1. Union City. WT: 4:56.10. Long jump: 1. Covell (T), 2. Harrison (T), 3. Reagle (UC). WD: 13-8 1/2. Triple jump: 1. Harrison (T), 2. Jones (UC), 3. Covell (T). WD: 28-11. High jump: 1. Covell (T), 2. Murphy (UC), 3. Cleland (T). WH: 4-2. Shot put: 1. Rand (UC), 2. Schmidt (T), 3. Sampsell (T). WD: 26-9. Discus: 1. Reagle (UC), 2. Rand (UC), 3. Schmidt (T). WD: 67-10. Javelin: 1. Ward (UC), 2. Schmidt (T), 3. Rumsey (UC). WD: 69-0. Pole vault: 1. Jones (UC), 2. Sampson (T), 3. Titus (T). WH: 7-6.
Softball
Cardinals club Tigers
GUYS MILLS — The Cochranton softball team scattered 16 base huts, including five doubles and a trio of triples while defeating Maplewood 17-1 in a five-inning Region 2 contest on Tuesday.
Lexi Moore had two of those homers for the Cardinals (8-7, 5-6 Region 2), leading off the second with a solo shot and then hitting a three-run homer in the fourth. Brynn Kriner had the other homer, hitting a two-run shot to cap off the Cardinals’ eight-run fifth inning.
Doubles were recorded by Katelyn Ewing, Brooklyn Needler, Jaylin McGill, Carly Richter and Chloa Lippert.
Maplewood (1-6, 1-5 Region 2) scored its lone run in the third inning. With two outs, Madelyn Woge hit a double. Then Eve Beuchat brought her home with a follow-up single.
Woge would go 2-for-3 for the game. Jocelyn Lane also added a single.
Ewing, Cochranton’s pitcher, surrendered four hits, walked one and struck out four for the win.
COCHRANTON (17)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose cf 4-1-1-0, Richter lf 4-3-3-2, McGill ss 3-3-2-1, Moore 2b 3-3-2-4, Freyermuth 3b 3-1-2-3, Ewing p 4-2-3-3, Needler 1b 2-0-1-2, Vittorio 1b 2-1-0-0, Kriner dp 4-2-1-2, Lippert c 4-0-1-0, Sokol 0-1-0-0, Heim rf (flex) 0-0-0-0. Totals 33-17-16-17.
MAPLEWOOD (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Woge cf 3-1-2-0, Beuchat c 2-0-1-1, Mc. Crawford lf 3-0-0-0, Thomas 1b 3-0-0-0, Robinson 2b 2-0-0-0, Ma. Crawford ss 2-0-0-0, Whitehair p 2-0-0-0, Hasbrouck rf 2-0-0-0, Lane dp 2-0-1-0, Horn 3b (flex) 0-0-0-0. Totals 21-1-4-1.
Cochranton 032 48 — 17 16 2
Maplewood 001 00 — 1 4 1
BATTING
2B: C — Ewing, Needler, McGill, Richter, Lippert.
HR: C — Moore 2 (2nd inn., 0 on; 4th inn., 2 on), Kriner (5th inn., 1 on).
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) C — Ewing (WP) 5-4-1-1-1-4; M — Whitehair (LP) 5-16-17-12-3-1.
Records: Cochranton 8-7, 5-6 Region 2; Maplewood 1-6, 1-5 Region 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.