|The most valuable players in the Stanley Cup playoffs
2022_Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
2021_Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
2020_Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
2019_Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
2018_Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2017_Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2016_Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2015_Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks
2014_Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings
2013_Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
2012_Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
2011_Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
2010_Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
2009_Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
2008_Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings
2007_Scott Niedermayer, Anaheim Ducks
2006_Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes
2005_Lockout
2004_Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning
2003_Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Anaheim Mighty Ducks-x
2002_Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
2001_Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche
2000_Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils
1999_Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars
1998_Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings
1997_Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings
1996_Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
1995_Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils
1994_Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
1993_Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
1992_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1991_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1990_Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oilers
1989_Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames
1988_Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1987_Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers-x
1986_Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
1985_Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1984_Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers
1983_Bill Smith, New York Islanders
1982_Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
1981_Butch Goring, New York Islanders
1980_Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
1979_Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens
1978_Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens
1977_Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
1976_Reggie Leach, Philadelphia Flyers-x
1975_Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
1974_Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
1973_Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadiens
1972_Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1971_Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
1970_Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1969_Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens
1968_Glenn Hall, St. Louis Blues-x
1967_Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
1966_Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings-x
1965_Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
x-Played on losing team in the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.