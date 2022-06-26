The most valuable players in the Stanley Cup playoffs

2022_Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2021_Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

2020_Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

2019_Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

2018_Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2017_Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2016_Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2015_Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

2014_Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings

2013_Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

2012_Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

2011_Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins

2010_Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

2009_Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

2008_Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings

2007_Scott Niedermayer, Anaheim Ducks

2006_Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes

2005_Lockout

2004_Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning

2003_Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Anaheim Mighty Ducks-x

2002_Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings

2001_Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche

2000_Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils

1999_Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars

1998_Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings

1997_Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings

1996_Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

1995_Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils

1994_Brian Leetch, New York Rangers

1993_Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1992_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1991_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1990_Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oilers

1989_Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames

1988_Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

1987_Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers-x

1986_Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1985_Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

1984_Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers

1983_Bill Smith, New York Islanders

1982_Mike Bossy, New York Islanders

1981_Butch Goring, New York Islanders

1980_Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders

1979_Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens

1978_Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens

1977_Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

1976_Reggie Leach, Philadelphia Flyers-x

1975_Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers

1974_Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers

1973_Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadiens

1972_Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1971_Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens

1970_Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1969_Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens

1968_Glenn Hall, St. Louis Blues-x

1967_Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs

1966_Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings-x

1965_Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens

x-Played on losing team in the finals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.