The head coaching positions of the Titusville High School soccer programs have been filled after Monday night’s Titusville Area School District (TASD) school board meeting. Luke Dye has been officially hired to head the girls team, while former girls head coach Joey Timon has transferred over to the boys soccer team to be their head coach.
Timon has spent the past four seasons as the head coach of the girls soccer team. Timon will take over as head coach of the Rocket boys for Dr. Rich Whalen, who resigned over the summer.
“Joey has done a nice job with our girls program and we are excited to have him move over to coach the boys,” Titusville Athletic Director Scott Salvo said. “We feel confident that it will be a smooth transition. He is a detail-oriented coach that will fit well with this team.”
Timon felt the timing was right to make the change.
“It was an incredibly tough decision to leave the girls program,” Timon said. “I’ve learned a lot from that experience and loved every second of it. After speaking with my family, we thought it’d be best to switch to the boys team to share my passion, knowledge and experience with them. I’m thrilled to still be part of such an awesome district and organization.”
Dye brings some youth and familiarity to the school district in taking over the girls soccer team. The 22-year-old just completed his degree in Health and Physical Education at Slippery Rock University after graduating from Franklin High School. Dye also did his student teaching at Titusville Middle School, Main Street Elementary and Hydetown Elementary. Wanting to join Titusville as a coach stemmed from Dye’s student-teaching experiences.
“After completing my student teaching experience at TASD, I recognized the culture that TASD embodies,” Dye said. “I wanted to be a part of that. During my student-teaching experience, my co-operating teacher was Joey Timon. I was able to meet a few of the girls during that time and make those connections without knowing what was in store for my future. Getting to know those athletes on the team beforehand was definitely a motivating factor in my decision to take this opportunity. This is a great school district that is held to a high standard that I couldn’t help but desire to be a part of.”
The relatively younger head coach also brings various soccer experience to the job as a coach and a player. At Franklin, Dye was a four-year letterman and senior captain of his team. At Slippery Rock, he continued to use his skills as a placekicker on The Rock’s football team.
In 2017, he started his coaching career taking on multiple roles. He began as an assistant to the Slippery Rock Middle School girls team for two years and later joined the Slippery Rock Youth Soccer Association 16U team as an assistant coach. Dye was part of the coaching staff to lead the team to the 2017 PA West Open Tournament Championship in the Silver Division. He then accepted head coaching positions for the Oil Region Soccer Association’s 20U team and the independent 18U Ragers FC travel team.
Even with all of those experiences, coaching a varsity team has always been a “dream” for Dye.
“It feels incredible,” Dye said of being hired. “Being a varsity head coach has always been a dream of mine. I am so excited and thankful for this opportunity to lead this program in the right direction. I have been a head coach at the club level for years now, but being a varsity head coach of a scholastic team just means more. The passion and the energy that comes from representing your school and community is what I find most enticing about this opportunity. This being my first varsity head coaching position means a lot to me, and I can’t wait to exemplify that throughout the season and so on.”
When asked about his goals for the program, Dye said that he wanted to instill “confidence,” “build a foundation” that can be “sustained” for the years to come and help his student-athletes “feel that they are a part of something bigger than themselves.”
Salvo said the following about bringing Dye on board, “It’s always nice to find a young coach that will bring enthusiasm and new coaching techniques and strategies to the game. He comes to us with a good bit of experience coaching all levels of soccer. We are looking forward to have him join our athletic coaching staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.