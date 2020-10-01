FRANKLIN —The Titusville Rockets girls cross country team improved to 6-0 on the season, while the boys team got back to the .500 mark after the Rockets earned a Region 6 sweep on the road against the Franklin Knights on Thursday.
Although Franklin’s Nadalie Latchaw was the first to finish the girls race, in 19 minutes and 21 seconds, the Rockets claimed a 20-43 win by placing runners in second through eighth. Mackenzie Covell (19:40) was the fastest Rocket, with Emma Wright (20:18), Shea Titus (20:31), Isabella Ongley (20:42), Emma Slocum (21:35), Madison Nellis (21:36) and Alexa Drake (21:37) following subsequently. After facing each team in Region 6 once so far, the Rockets are undefeated and in first place.
Ezekiel White (16:18) paced the Rocket boys (3-3) to a 17-39 victory after the senior won his fifth race of the season. Isaiah Yoder (2nd, 17:20), Gavin Nichols (3rd, 17:28) and Mason Welker (4th, 17:58) finished behind White, with Eric Reynolds (7th, 20:08) also contributing to the team score.
“We tried to save our legs as best as we could today,” Titusville coach Joe Covell said. “We have had a brutal schedule this week with this our second race in four days and we are at the Oil City Invite on Saturday. The goal was to get in and get out with as little effort as possible and try to stay injury free. We did that for the most part. It was nice to see the boys get back to .500 after all of their hard work this season.”
In junior high action, the Rocket girls middle school team maintained perfection at 6-0 with its 15-50 win. Madeline Johnson (13:16) won her third race of the campaign.
Bryan Johnson (2nd, 12:13) was the top Rocket boys (1-5) runner, while the team fell to the Knights, 23-33.
Titusville will participate in the Oil City Invitational on Saturday before getting back to Region 6 action on Thursday at Eisenhower at 4 p.m.
VARSITY
Boys: Titusville 17, Franklin 39
FRANKLIN — 5. Cael Ziegler 18:09, 6. Adam Luther 18:55, 8. Doug Luther 20:21, 9. Tyler Walkowski 20:29, 11. Noah Kockler 22:21, 12. Cameron King 22:22, 13. Colten Cunningham 23:57.6.
TITUSVILLE — 1. Ezekiel White 16:18, 2. Isaiah Yoder 17:20, 3. Gavin Nichols 17:28, 4. Mason Welker 17:58, 7. Eric Reynolds 20:08, 10. Chase Mong 21:23, 15. Jack Brown 24:25, 18. Cole Enright 34:57.
Girls: Titusville 20, Franklin 43
FRANKLIN — 1. Nadalie Latchaw 19:21, 9. Maddie Marsh 23:04, 11. Emeline Eshelman 25:19, 12. Jadyn Phipps 25:20, 13. Mai Findland 25:33, 14. Amanda Buterbaugh 27:27.
TITUSVILLE — 2. Mackenzie Covell 19:40, 3. Emma Wright 20:18, 4. Shea Titus 20:31, 5. Isabella Ongley 20:42, 6. Emma Slocum 21:35, 7. Madison Nellis 21:36, 8. Alexa Drake 21:37, 10. Carly Fry 25:09.
JUNIOR HIGH
Boys: Franklin 23, Titusville 33
FRANKLIN — 1. Drew Kockler 12:09, 3. Camden Smith 12:53, 4. Kyle Phipps 12:54, 6. Jay Prettyman 13:17, 9. Aiden Bellerive 14:40.10, 10. Trace Silvis 14:40.74, 12. Cody Walkowski 15:59.
TITUSVILLE — 2. Bryan Johnson 12:13, 5. Joe Herman 13:15, 7. Sam Smedley 13:38, 8. Alex Reynolds 13:39, 11. Aiden Patterson 14:55, 13. Noah Shambaugh 16:20, 14. Ayden Fullerton 17:34.
Girls: Titusville 15, Franklin 50
FRANKLIN — 9. Olivia Tawney 16:03, 10. Sophia Randinelli 16:13, 13. Maddy Johnson 17:54, 15. Logan Stumpf 19:04, 16. Nicole Earnhardt 21:16.
TITUSVILLE — 1. Madeline Johnson 13:16, 2. Anna Mehlenbacher 13:59, 3. Casey Krepps 14:28, 4. Addison Bish 14:33, 5. Flynn Kirvan 15:27.03, 6. Lauren Ongley 15:27.48, 7. Elizabeth Watkins 15:47, 8. Marley Griffin 16:00, 11. Haedyn Nichols 17:06, 12. Kathren LaLone 17:33, 14. Alissa Chess 18:05.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.