Riding the high from back-to-back wins into Monday’s Region 4 matchup against the visiting Saegertown Panthers, the Titusville Rockets boys soccer team was looking to pull into the upper tier in the region standings. However, Titusville was unable to find an answer to Saegertown’s two goals in the opening half as the Rockets fell 2-0 at the Ed Myer Complex.
Both teams were jostling for position for nearly three-fourths of the first half of play before Saegertown’s Eli Mamula was able to settle a free kick caused by a Rocket foul and put a shot past Titusville goalkeeper Joey Banner with 10:33 to go before halftime. Lance Bill gave the Panthers its 2-0 advantage with 4:11 remaining after he handled a goal kick that was launched over the Rocket defense by Saegertown netminder Aidan Rauscher.
Banner and the Rockets defense settled in during the final 40-minute frame, as numerous attacks from the Panthers were fended off. However, Titusville couldn’t find its own answer on the attack, as the Rockets fell to 2-2 overall on the season.
“I thought we were caught sleeping and our heads were somewhere else,” Titusville coach Joey Timon said. “I’m surprised, honestly, that it was only 2-0. I thought we came out of that lucky. In the second half we stepped it up a little bit. I don’t know if it was due to fatigue, but it just comes down to the mental game. I just don’t think our team was mentally ready. I can do a better job helping them with that; coming off a weekend is usually tough. I feel Saegertown stole that one from us. They have some good players and a good team, and they had our number.”
Although Saegertown had the early momentum, using a couple of corner kicks to take some chances at the net, Titusville had its opportunities with the game hanging in the balance midway through the first period. There was a 10-minute window of consistent Rocket pressure in their offensive zone that saw a handful of their seven first-half shot attempts come close to putting the Brown and Gold in front.
Sam Ruot got Titusville’s first shot on target with 29:11 left on the clock but was turned away by Rauscher. Ruot had a few more scoring chances in the ensuing minutes, including one after he was fed the ball by Campbell Sines and then shook off two defenders before his shot sailed just high above the crossbar at the 23:09 mark.
“It was a couple guys that were seeing it, but not enough guys,” Timon said of that stretch of the action. “It takes a whole team to win, and that’s what is beautiful about soccer. Hopefully, we’ll fix some things and the next time we play them it will be different.”
Trailing 2-0 in the second half, the Rockets were outshot 18-9 by the Panthers, but Banner was able to turn away all four of Saegertown’s shots on goal to keep his team within striking distance. Unfortunately for the home team, Rauscher saved both of Titusville’s scoring chances to keep the shutout in tact.
With about 19 minutes left to play, the Rockets were kept out of the goal when Owen Reib handled a corner kick and sent a shot into the belly of Rauscher. A few ticks later, Sines took a direct kick from just above the box, but his shot was blocked. The rebound fell at the feet of Aiden Muir, who’s shot attempt then went just wide of the goal.
Although the Rockets weren’t able to get a tally on the scoreboard in a comeback effort, Timon was pleased with the defense’s improvement in the second half as they kept the Panthers at bay.
“Our defense did a much better job with the changes we made at halftime,” Timon said. “We look at those small victories. 0-0 in the second half isn’t bad, but it’s not going to get you a win.”
The Titusville attack took 16 total shots compared to 29 from visiting Saegertown. Banner made eight saves on Saegertown’s 10 shots on goal. Rauscher countered with saves on all six Titusville shots on target.
Titusville will travel to Warren on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. as the Rockets aim to get back above the .500 mark in Region 3 action. Timon is hoping his team brings “a little more intensity” into the contest.
