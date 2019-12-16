RIDGWAY — With the Rockets expecting five matches at the Ridgway Duals Saturday, the day was already going to be grueling. Despite that, THS shook off some early-morning rust and rebounded with two big wins to end the day to take earn second place after going 3-2.
Titusville now stands at 4-2 overall in dual meets, and won the runner-up spot via criteria over Greenville and Athens.
Although the Trojans dealt THS a loss early Saturday, Greenville lost to Athens while THS topped the District 4 entrant late in the day and all three ended with identical 3-2 records. The Rockets won criteria over Athens via the match victory and they earned the nod over their region rivals by giving up the least amount of team points.
Regardless of that, the coaching staff was pleased with how the team responded from that initial loss, battling back to take second. Head coach Joel Stearns hopes the Rockets benefit and use this experience when they meet Greenville again Tuesday night in Mercer County for a key Region 2 dual match.
“The guys knew it was going to be a long day and they did awesome,” said Stearns. “They dug deep to win those matches.”
Greenville topped THS, 39-33, in the opener before the Brown and Gold were stymied by a very tough Johnsonburg team. The Rams turned back THS and finished the event as team champs after going 5-0.
From then on, however, Titusville got back on the winning track, dominating Northern Bedford and Curwensville that set the stage for a spot near the top of the team leaderboard. It was the 39-33 setback of Athens, after it beat Greenville, that ultimately paved the way for the runner-up placement.
Stearns knows things can change quickly in the sport, and he also has the advantage of having already faced the Trojans before the two square off where the final results count in the league standings.
“We get another chance at them,” Stearns said of Greenville. “We are excited and looking forward to it.”
Nearly all of the Rocket wrestlers finished over .500 Saturday and Seth Donovan continued his early-season surge by pacing THS winning all five of his matches via fall. The senior had action at both 126 and 132, and he wasted little time as none of his bouts lasted past the second period.
Three other Rockets finished with only one loss as Zach Rodgers (120), Jarrod Rodgers (152) and Joe Jacobson (220) each went 4-1. All played key roles in the THS turnaround that tough tussle with Johnsonburg.
Rockets Brock Covell (138), Levi Nosko (171), Sebastian Titus (195) and Gage Sutton (285) each finished 3-2, and all got important bonus points in different matches throughout the day. No THS wrestler went winless.
Titusville accomplished the feat despite have no wrestlers in two classes, forcing THS to give up 12 points each match. Bonus points from those who did take the mat proved to be the difference in those team wins by the Brown and Gold.
Greenville 39, Titusville 33
106 — Hayden Brest (G) by forfeit. 113 — Blayke Knauf (G) by forfeit. 120 — Zach Rodgers (T) pinned Zack Dougherty, 0:59. 126 — Riley Kneeland (G) by forfeit. 132 — Seth Donovan (T) pinned Deavon Rainey, 0:42. 138 — Brock Covell (T) dec. Luke Gentile, 8-2. 145 — Ryan Bish (T) dec. Hayden Robertson, 7-5. 152 — Jarrod Rodgers (T) pinned Mike Heverly, 1:27. 160 — Glenn Lenhardt (G) pinned James Titus, 3:44. 170 — Levi Nosko (T) pinned Rufus Byler, 0:48. 182 — Cole Karpinski (G) pinned Devin Patterson, 4:45. 195 — Sebastian Titus (T) dec. Nick Eynon, 4-1. 220 — Anthony Gentile (G) dec. Joe Jacobson, 13-6. 285 — Brayden Difrischia (G) pinned Gage Sutton, 2:00.
Johnsonburg 49, Titusville 24
120 — Z. Rodgers (T) pinned Collin Porter, 3:31. 126 — Donovan (T) pinned Cole Norlin, 1:08. 132 — Nolan Shaffer (J) by forfeit. 138 — Dalton Stahli (J) major dec. Covell, 13-0. 145 — Kaden Dennis (J) pinned Bish, 1:47. 152 — Aiden Zimmerman (J) dec. J. Rodgers, 9-7. 160 — Cole Casillo (J) by forfeit. 170 — Isaac Zimmerman (J) pinned Nosko, 1:10. 182 — Cameron Marciniak (J) dec. Patterson, 3-0. 195 — Tyler Watts (J) dec. S. Titus, 12-6. 220 — Jacobson (T) by forfeit. 285 — Sutton (T) by forfeit. 106 — Isaac Copella (J) by forfeit. 113 — Wyatt Shaffer (J) by forfeit.
Titusville 39, Athens 33
113 — Aidan Garcia (A) by forfeit. 120 — Gavin Bradley (A) by forfeit. 126 — Kaden Setzer (A) dec. Z. Rodgers, 13-12. 132 — Donovan (T) pinned Ethan Sites, 3:50. 138 — Covell (T) by forfeit. 145 — Karter Rude (A) dec. Bish, 10-8. 152 — J. Rodgers (T) pinned Zach Stafursky, 1:25. 160 — J. Titus (T) pinned Jaden Wright, 1:26. 170 — Nosko (T) pinned Riley Hall, 1:17. 182 — Patterson (T) dec. Alex West (A), 5-3, OT. 195 — Ben Pernaselli (A) dec. S. Titus, 7-1. 220 — Jacobson (T) by forfeit. 285 — Keegan Braund (A) pinned Sutton, 0:29. 106 — Kyler Setzer (A) by forfeit.
Titusville 54, Northern Bedford 24
126 — Donovan (T) pinned Tristin Pepple, 3:19. 132 — Lucas Heck (NB) by forfeit. 138 — Ian Sherlock (NB) pinned Covell, 3:21. 145 — Bish (T) by forfeit. 152 — J. Rodgers (T) pinned Brady Clark, 1:09. 160 — Kyler States (NB) pinned J. Titus, 4:17. 170 — Nosko (T) pinned Colby Imler, 4:53. 182 — Patterson (T) pinned Dakota Korzec, 3:33. 195 — S. Titus (T) pinned Kainen Brown, 2:57. 220 — Jacobson (T) pinned Kolin McNamara, 1:33. 285 — Sutton (T) pinned Derek Beach, 0:57. 106 — No bout. 113 — Reyan Imler (NB) by forfeit. 120 — Z. Rodgers (T) pinned Griffin Keller, 1:25.
Titusville 45, Curwensville 24
132 — Mitchell Sutika (C) by forfeit. 138 — Covell (T) dec. Zach Shaffer, 7-0. 145 — Zach Holland (C) pinned Bish, 1:04. 152 — J. Rodgers (T) pinned Adam Straw, 1:01. 160 — J. Titus (T) pinned Noah Brady, 0:22. 170 — Jake McCracken (C) dec. Nosko, 6-4. 182 — Duane Brady (C) dec. Patterson, 4-0. 195 — S. Titus (T) pinned Gage Roos, 2:57. 220 — Jacobson (T) by forfeit. 285 — Sutton (T) pinned Brennen McCarty, 4:55. 106 — Jacob Carfley (C) by forfeit. 113 — No bout. 120 — Z. Rodgers (T) by forfeit. 126 — Donovan (T) pinned Nick Feggert, 2:54.
