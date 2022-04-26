“They’re in first place. They played like a first-place team is supposed to play. They did a nice job. They’ve got a good ball club.”
That’s Fairview head coach Joe Spinelli talking about the Titusville baseball team after the two teams played Monday at Art Pearson Field.
The Rockets had just beaten Spinelli’s Tigers 2-0.
Titusville has now played every team in Region 4 once. And, as Spinelli noted, Titusville is indeed a first-place team.
The Rockets improved to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in the region. They now head to the second half of the season leading the standings over second-place North East (6-1, 5-1), Fairview in third place (5-2, 5-2) and Franklin in fourth (5-4, 4-4).
“What can I say?” said Titusville head coach Roy Schweitzer. “We’re hustling, we’re playing hard, we’re playing fundamentally sound and we’re executing. And we beat an excellent team (Monday).”
The win over Fairview was especially sweet for Titusville, as the Tigers beat the Rockets three times last year, including once in the District 10 playoffs, which ended the Rockets’ 2021 season.
“This game was circled for us,” said Schweitzer. “It’s not that they’re not all important, but with how good (Fairview) is and where we were at the end of last season, this was a big region game ... it felt good.”
Monday’s win looked a lot like the Titusville’s last few victories. Yet, it’s getting to be a pattern that the Rockets are wearing proudly.
It started, yet again, with outstanding pitching. Garrett Knapp issued a complete-game shutout, allowing three base hits while walking one and striking out eight.
“Garrett just pitched a whale of a game,” said Schweitzer. “Talk about hitting your spots and using your off-speed pitches and keeping them out in front. He did that the entire game. Just a fantastic performance.”
Schweitzer also made sure to credit Knapp’s battery mate Kasen Neely.
“Kasen behind the plate — he calls the whole game and he does a great job,” he said.
The Rockets also turned in yet another sterling defensive performance, one that stifled Fairview’s few hopes to get on the scoreboard.
For instance, in the first inning, Neely gunned down Fairview’s Aari Fox as he tried to steal with a sharp throw to Tyler Durstine at second.
Then in the fourth inning, Fairview got two runners on base with no outs. But then Austin Rubilotta hit a grounder to Rockets freshman Kameron Mong at short. Mong scooped and fired to Durstine for one out. And Durstine swiveled the ball to Hunter Thomas at first for the second.
The next batter, Logan Fiolek, hit a grounder to Tanner Abrams at third. Abrams made the play to Thomas to end the frame.
Regarding the Rockets’ defensive play of late, Knapp said, “It’s been unbelievable so far, everywhere. Tyler had a great game at second base today. Tanner played great at third. ‘Kamo’ did a great job on that double play. And Kasen is obviously a brick wall behind the plate.
“It boosts my confidence a ton,” he added. “I’m not a big strikeout guy. They’re going to hit the ball. But as long as I can make them hit it soft and to guys we’re in business.”
Titusville’s offense against Fairview was much like it has been the last several games. It wasn’t quite prodigious, but with the way the Rockets are pitching and playing ‘D,’ it was good enough.
Of course, Titusville was facing a pretty solid pitcher as well. Fairview junior Collin Bolla worked the first five innings, allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six.
“(Bolla) did a good job,” said Spinelli. “We just didn’t hit the ball.”
The Rockets took advantage of the opportunities they Bolla and the Tigers’ defense provided.
Titusville made it 1-0 in the third. Durstine drew a walk to lead off the inning. And Tanner Abrams laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Durstine to second.
Neely then hit into a Fairview error, which allowed Durstine to come home and get the Rockets on the board.
The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth. Fairview pulled Bolla and put Logan Fiolek on in relief.
Fiolek walked Ashton Burleigh on four balls, but then got the next two batters out.
The Tigers intentionally walked Thomas to get a force play at every base. But that was soon erased when Burleigh and Thomas both advanced on a double steal.
Freshman Jaxon Covell was now at the plate. And he came up big, lining a single into center field to score Burleigh and make it a 2-0 game.
Titusville now just needed three more outs to finish things off. They got the first two, with a fly out and a strikeout by Knapp.
However, Fairview showed a little life with back-to-back singles by Bolla and Eddie Dolansky.
Yet, Knapp snuffed out the rally, getting the next batter to hit a slow grounder back to the mound. Knapp jogged over to Thomas at first and lobbed the ball to his teammate for the final out.
