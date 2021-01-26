Although the location may have changed for Monday night’s rematch between the Titusville Rockets and Warren Dragons wrestling teams, the result was still the same. The Rockets pitched an identical 54-0 non-region shutout, like they did on Jan. 16 in Warren, at the Launch Pad behind five pins, two decisions and three forfeits.
After dropping their Region 2 opener at Reynolds on Wednesday, Titusville (5-1 overall, 0-1 Region 2) has claimed three straight matches. The Rockets went on the road and beat Meadville on Friday before claiming a 48-24 victory at home over Franklin on Saturday.
“I think the biggest thing is that the kids are getting into better shape now, and they are starting to believe in themselves,” Titusville coach Joel Stearns said. “When we first started, we were just hitting it. Now, they are starting to commit and you’re seeing the results.”
Trent Rodgers is the only Rocket without a loss to date this season at 6-0. The 113-pounder pinned Franklin’s Cael Dailey on Saturday before winning by forfeit on Monday. Landen Wolfkiel (126), Nate Stearns (132), Brock Covell (152) and Hunter Titus (172) all improved to 5-1 after claiming their bouts against the Dragons.
Mason Titus (145), Kaleb Brunst (160) and Sebastian Titus (215) won by falls on Monday, while Hayden Warner (138) and Lodge Nosko (285) went the distance in their bouts to earn wins by decisions.
Stearns was pleased with the progress made by Warner and Titus, and the way Nosko picked up right where he left off after a brief absence.
“For Hayden and Mason, the last match were close matches, and they came through tonight,” Stearns said. “Mason pinned the kid and Hayden dominated more of the time. Lodge was out for five days and this was his first day back. He stepped right in and wrestled a six-minute match. He was tired, but he sucked it up and came through.”
Although Stearns has a relatively younger group of wrestlers, he is pleased with the performance of his team that features six freshmen.
“They’re doing well and doing everything I’ve asked them,” he said. “They’re wrestling to win and not to lose, turning those nerves into excitement. That’s we want — for them to go out and give 110%.”
Titusville will be back on the mat on Wednesday when the Rockets travel to Greenville at 7 p.m. for what Stearns called “a tough” Region 2 match.
“They have some good kids on their team,” Stearns said of the Trojans. “We’re a young team, and these freshmen have to get challenged. They’ll be challenged on Wednesday.”
Titusville 54, Warren 0
106 — No bout. 113 — Trent Rodgers (T) by forfeit. 120 — No bout. 126 — Landen Wolfkiel (T) by forfeit. 132 — Nate Stearns (T) pinned Hector Cruz, 1:36. 138 — Hayden Warner (T) dec. Lucas Douvlos, 4-1. 145 — Mason Titus (T) pinned Nick Penucci, 2:45. 152 — Brock Covell (T) by forfeit. 160 — Kaleb Brunst (T) pinned Austin Hayes, 3:38. 172 — Hunter Titus (T) pinned Luke Becker, 0:52. 189 — No bout. 215 — Sebastian Titus (T) pinned Connor Hecei, 0:59. 285 — Lodge Nosko (T) dec. Tristan Dolan, 5-1. *Match started at 285.
Titusville 48, Franklin 24
106 — Dallas Ross (F) by forfeit. 113 — Trent Rodgers (T) pinned Cael Dailey, 0:50. 120 — Trevor Hamilton (F) by forfeit. 126 — Landen Wolfkiel (T) pinned Kavin Boitnott, 3:49. 132 — Nate Stearns (T) by forfeit. 138 — Hayden Warner (T) pinned Logan Gavin, 3:07. 145 — Cael Ziegler (F) pinned Mason Titus, 2:53. 152 — Brock Covell (T) by forfeit. 160 — Kaleb Brunst (T) pinned Jonah Heckathorne, 5:50. 172 — Hunter Titus (T) pinned Mason Criado, 1:06. 189 — Sebastian Titus (T) pinned Hunter Stevens, 0:51. 215 — Kadin Karns (F) by forfeit. 285 — No bout. *Match started at 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.