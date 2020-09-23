MEADVILLE — The Titusville Rockets golf team had a chance to see where it measured up against a wide variety of teams in the district at Tuesday’s Meadville Invitational.
Titusville finished ninth out of the 18 teams that carried enough golfers to score and turned in its second-lowest team total of the season (364). Wayde Diegelman shot a season-best 86, while Tyler Durstine matched his season-low of 89. Tyler Van Epps (94) and Derek Beach (95) also contributed to the team score while Kasen Neely (95) shot the exhibition.
Union City (327) continued its successful season by following up a Region 3 title with the team victory at the Meadville Invitational. Cole DeSimone, Josh James and Tyler Parkhurst all shot a 79, with Matt Bennett contributing a 90. Grove City and North East both came in at 331, but the Eagles fifth golfer had a lower score than the fifth Grape Picker. Therefore, Grove City earned second place over North East.
Individually, North East’s Isaiah Swan turned in the lowest round of the day of 73. Saegertown’s Dylan Flinchbaugh (76), Hickory’s Cam Colbert (77), Grove City’s Sam Norris (77) and Sharon’s Jacob Catteon (79) also earned medalist honors for placing in the top five.
Titusville will continue its season today against Franklin at 2 p.m. before the final Region 4 mega match on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Wanango.
Team scores
UNION CITY (327) — Cole DeSimone/Josh James/Tyler Parkhurst 79, Matt Bennett 90.
GROVE CITY (331) — Sam Norris 77, Toby Matson 82, Hunter Harris/Tanner Hohmann 86.
NORTH EAST (331) — Isaiah Swan 73, Ryan Hathaway 81, Carter Hassenplug 83, Cole Lanahan 94.
HICKORY (334) — Cam Colbert 77, Connor Evans 84, Josh Cidila 86, Aiden Enoch 87.
SAEGERTOWN (334) — Dylan Flinchbaugh 76, Max Fuller 83, Collin Jones 86, Jon Grundy 89.
MERCYHURST PREP (340) — Mike Stoddart 83, Trey Chrispen 84, Joe Fugagli 86, Hunter Farrell 87.
CATHEDRAL PREP (342) — Matt Costa 81, Trey Thompson 82, Jacob Eastbourn 89, Ryan Eastbourn 90.
CONNEAUT AREA (359) — Jordan Vaughn 87, Cooper Baum/Andrew McKalip 90, Jake Welcheck 92.
TITUSVILLE (364) — Wayde Diegelman 86, Tyler Durstine 89, Tyler Van Epps 94, Derek Beach/Kasen Neely 95.
SLIPPERY ROCK (365) — Jacob Wolak 80, Jack Hadley 84, Logan Wolak 89, Nick Ayres 112.
FAIRVIEW (368) — Zach Franos 90, Matt Drabant/Will Fessler 91, Evan Grimm 96.
CORRY (375) — Tyler Hasbrouck 83, Zac Ahl 91, Jacob Swartzfager 97, Connor Butchko 104.
MERCER (386) — Camron Weatherholt 93, Eli Ellison 94, Lilly Roman 98, Harrison Murray 101.
LAKEVIEW (387) — Cameron McFeely 89, Anthony Grim 90, Ted Shillito 103, Chris Mong 105.
WEST MIDDLESEX (390) — Luke Atterholt 88, Jacob Crocker 100, Ryan Haines/Lukas Stinedurf 101.
SENECA (392) — Joe Petrarca 85, Chase Firestone 93, Ben Runser 105, Jacob Bender 109.
GREENVILLE (404) — Ty Csonka 94, Kaleb Porter 97, Nate Stuyvesant 99, Elliott Ellis 114.
OIL CITY (445) — Charlie Motter 95, Jake Teeter 101, Trevor Gutkowski 120, Kaden Smathers 129.
