GUYS MILLS — Head coach John Parker and his Maplewood Tigers knew leading up to the season that coming away with victories in dual-matches would be extremely difficult with the amount of forfeits they would be giving up. In their first Region 3 contest on Wednesday, Maplewood surrendered 30 points via forfeits which helped the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils pick up a 59-18 victory at The Woodshed.
JD McFadden (182), Joey King (220) and Steven Heme (285) earned victories with pins for the Tigers to account for their team points.
Maplewood had a brief 12-6 lead over Cambridge Springs through the first three bouts of the night that featured the heaviest weight classes. However, the lead was short lived as forfeits followed through the 138 bouts. From there on, Maplewood was only able to come away with one victory in the final six contested matches.
“It’s hard giving up 30 points right off the bat,” Parker said. “Once you go to weigh-ins and you get back into the locker room, you start thinking that if you pin everybody you can win, in a perfect world. We’ll keep working.”
The night began with the 195 bout, which featured Maplewood’s Jesse McFadden against Cambridge Springs’ Jacob Jones. McFadden is expected to compete at 170 for the Tigers, but he weighed-in at 171, according the Parker, which forced the change in the lineup. With the size advantage, Jones landed a pin in the second period, but Parker said McFadden “gave it a good shot.”
King and Heme rallied for the Tigers to earn back-to-back pins that gave Maplewood its brief lead. King improved to 5-0 on the season with his second-period flooring of Jordan Miller. Heme’s pin of Xavier Castillo came in the latter portion of period two of the heavyweight contest, as Parker called it “big” for his team.
Following a no contest at 106, Logan Gerow (113), Kyle Hula (120), Jacob Hauf (126), Jacob Peterson (132) and Ryan Webster (138) collected six points each for Cambridge Springs from Maplewood forfeits. With the match in reach for the Tigers, trailing 36-12 with a possible 30 points left up for grabs, Maplewood was only able to pull off one more victory in those remaining matches.
“We made a lot of stupid mistakes tonight,” Parker said. “We did a lot of unnecessary stuff when we didn’t need to and gave matches away.”
Cambridge Springs added six points from pins by Ayden Miller (145), Chase Beck (152) and Colton Smith (160), along with three points from a 7-1 decision in favor of Eli Mosconi (170). Beck actually trailed for most of his match against Maplewood’s Austin Parker. The Tiger junior built a 6-1 lead early in the second period from two takedowns and a reversal, but Beck capitalized on a quick reversal and pin to win the match.
With the match out of hand, JD McFadden gave Maplewood a positive note to end the night on with his second period pin of Jackson Carico. McFadden improved to 6-0 on the season with the victory and is now just 14 wins away from joining the 100-win club for his career.
Despite the loss, coach Parker did see some positive signs from his team throughout the evening.
“There were some little things we worked on like getting off the bottom,” coach Parker said. “I saw more effort out of some guys trying to get out of there. Logan had a good match, but he never rides legs in the wrestling room. He started riding them out there, and it cost him a reversal, but (he faced) a good kid too.”
Maplewood (0-1) will travel to Union City on Friday, at 7 p.m., for another Region 3 contest.
“We got a lot of stuff to work on, but we opened last weekend at Hickory and we did okay there,” coach Parker said. “I’m happy with the championships, but also would have liked to place a couple more kids. I think by the end of the year my sophomores will come around a little bit better.”
Cambridge Springs 59, Maplewood 18
106 — No bout.
113 — Logan Gerow (C) by forfeit.
120 — Kyle Huya (C) by forfeit.
126 — Jacob Hauf (C) by forfeit.
132 — Jacob Peterson (C) by forfeit.
138 — Ryan Webster (C) by forfeit.
145 — Ayden Miller (C) pinned Lucas Kennedy, 2:58.
152 — Chase Beck (C) pinned Austin Parker, 2:44.
160 — Colton Smith (C) pinned Greg Roae, 1:46.
170 — Eli Mosconi (C) dec. Logan Gross, 7-1.
182 — JD McFadden (M) pinned Jackson Carico, 3:42.
195 — Jacob Jones (C) pinned Jesse McFadden, 3:11.
220 — Joey King (M) pinned Jordan Miller, 2:56.
285 — Steven Heme (M) pinned Xavier Castillo, 3:10
*Match started at 195.
